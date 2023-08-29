Walter Kimbrough, former Philander Smith president, a finalist for University of New Orleans presidency

A former president of what is now Philander Smith University in Little Rock is a finalist for the University of New Orleans presidency, the University of Louisiana System said Tuesday.

Walter Kimbrough, who led then-Philander Smith College from 2004-2012 and Dillard University in New Orleans from 2012-2022, now works as interim executive director of Morehouse College’s Black Men’s Research Institute in Atlanta.

At Philander Smith, a historically Black private higher education institution, Kimbrough established the Bless the Mic lecture series, which attracted a variety of speakers and audiences to the campus, and he changed the school’s mission statement to emphasize training students to work for social justice.

The other University of New Orleans finalist is Kathy Johnson, executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer at Indiana University-Purdue University in Indianapolis.

On Aug. 17, Kimbrough and Johnson were among five semifinalists publicly named for the University of New Orleans post. Other semifinalists in the Aug. 17 announcement included Michael Moore, vice president for Academic Affairs at the University of Arkansas System in Little Rock since January 2013.

The Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System will hold a special meeting Sept. 14 to interview finalists and select the University of New Orleans’ next president.

The University of Louisiana System is the largest higher education system in Louisiana, enrolling more than 92,000 students at nine universities: Grambling State University, Louisiana Tech University, McNeese State University, Nicholls State University, Northwestern State University, Southeastern Louisiana University, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, the University of Louisiana at Monroe and the University of New Orleans.