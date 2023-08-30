3M reaches $6B deal to settle earplug claims





Manufacturing giant 3M will pay $6 billion to settle hundreds of thousands of claims brought by military veterans and service members who said its earplugs caused hearing loss during their service.

The deal announced Tuesday resolves one of the largest mass torts in U.S. history. More than 300,000 claims were submitted on behalf of plaintiffs who alleged the earplugs could loosen in the ear, reducing their effectiveness and leaving the user vulnerable to hearing loss or tinnitus, which is a continuous ringing or buzzing sound in the ears.

"This historic agreement represents a tremendous victory for the thousands of men and women who bravely served our country and returned home with life-altering hearing injuries," attorneys for the plaintiffs said in a joint statement.

The settlement was made without an admission of liability, the company said in its Tuesday announcement. 3M contends its earplugs "are safe and effective when used properly."

The case emerged from a 2016 whistleblower lawsuit filed by Moldex-Metric, a rival earplug maker, on behalf of the U.S. government. It alleged that earplugs, called the CAEv2, had a known defect that made them unsafe.

Veterans and current service members sued 3M and Aearo Technologies, a company that 3M acquired in 2008, over their Combat Arms Earplugs. The service members alleged that a defective design allowed the products -- which were intended to protect ears from close-range firearms and other loud noises -- to loosen slightly and allow hearing damage, according to Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis, & Overholtz PLLC, one of the law firms representing plaintiffs.

The U.S. military purchased the earplugs from 2003 to 2015, according to court filings.

In an online summary about the litigation, the Florida-based law firm notes that 3M previously agreed to pay $9.1 million to settle a lawsuit on behalf of the government alleging the company knowingly supplied defective earplugs to the U.S. military. And since 2019, the firm added, 3M has lost 10 of 16 cases that have gone to trial -- awarding millions of dollars to plaintiffs to date.

In Tuesday's announcement, 3M maintained that the agreement -- which includes all claims in Florida's multidistrict litigation, coordinated state court action in Minnesota, and potential future claims -- was not an admission of liability.

INVESTORS RELIEVED

3M stock has risen more than 6% since news of a potential settlement with the veterans surfaced Monday in the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News. Some analysts had expected the litigation to cost the company between $10 billion and $15 billion, according to the Journal.

"The market prices in a variety of scenarios, and it seems like the market was pricing in that it could have been a bigger fine or there could have been more lawsuits," said Brian Jacobson, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

Carl Tobias, a University of Richmond law professor who has been following the earplugs case, says the award is smaller than expected. The typical plaintiff would get $12,500 unless they can prove they suffered serious injuries, Tobias said, compared with some individual verdicts in the case that have already reached millions of dollars.

Tobias said the settlement requires the endorsement of 98% of claimants, or it could fall apart.

"As a number of veterans look at those bellwethers where the awards are as high as $200 million, they may look at the $12,500 figure and decide it's too low," Tobias said.

In its news release, 3M said it is prepared to continue to defend itself through litigation "if certain terms of the settlement agreement are not fulfilled."

The settlement is to be paid out over six years. It includes $5 billion in cash and $1 billion in stock, which is to be paid to plaintiffs based on a 10-day moving average price at the time it is issued, at which time it can be sold immediately, according to people close to the settlement discussions.

It is known for common household items such as Scotch tape and Ace bandages, as well as industrial components such as coatings and sealants. Its medical and orthodontic divisions make devices such as stethoscopes, as well as the preformed crowns that dentists use in root canals. Its N95 and KN95 masks became ubiquitous during the coronavirus pandemic.

FOREVER CHEMICALS

Also Tuesday, the company resolved another major legal case.

In June, 3M agreed to pay $10.4 billion over 13 years to fund public water suppliers that have detected perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS and called forever chemicals because they don't break down in the environment. Plaintiffs numbering in the thousands alleged that chemicals in the company's consumer products could cause cancer, lower fertility, birth defects and other health problems. The company did not admit liability in that settlement.

The agreement hasn't been finalized yet, and the settlement payment could reach as high as $12.5 billion. Last month, 22 attorneys general urged a federal court to reject the proposed settlement, saying it let 3M off too easily -- arguing that the deal doesn't give individual water suppliers enough time to determine how much money they would get and, in some cases, could shift liability from the company to providers.

On Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James said that 3M agreed to make significant changes to the settlement terms -- which, as reflected in a proposed court order, include extending the deadline for eligible water systems to review the settlement and removing uncapped indemnity in favor of 3M.

James, along with the other attorneys general, have now withdrawn their opposition, her office said. According to court records, the judge granted preliminary approval of the agreement Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement sent to The Associated Press Tuesday, a spokesperson for 3M said the company was pleased to have to clarified the agreement and see the attorneys' general objections withdrawn -- adding that the deal "will benefit U.S.-based public water systems nationwide that provide drinking water to a vast majority of Americans."

While these objections were withdrawn, five attorneys general still filed an amicus letter expressing concerns about the amount and timeline of the settlement payment, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Tuesday.

"3M has agreed to modify its original proposed settlement in critical ways that will benefit the American people," Bonta said in a statement. "However, 3M declined to pay an amount that accurately reflects the extraordinary damage it has caused to public drinking water systems, and it declined to provide water suppliers the money to remediate that damage more quickly."

Information for this article was contributed by Aaron Gregg and Eli Tan of The Washington Post and by staff writers of The Associated Press.



