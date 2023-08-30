5 WH A-South wins opener volleyball

After dropping a tightly contested first set, White Hall took control for an important first win.

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team won its 5A-South Conference opener and first home game Tuesday night, 3-1 against Texarkana, defeating the Lady Razorbacks 25-27, 25-18, 25-19, 25-14.

Bulldog junior Journey Peppers scored a game-high 15 kills, and fellow junior Kendyl Smith scored 11.

White Hall coach Madison Back said starting off conference play with a win is huge for the Lady Bulldogs, and Peppers was a big part of it.

“As always, she was a very instrumental part,” Back said. “Not just the skill side, but she’s also a great leader for us.” The teams traded the lead throughout the first set, with Texarkana (1-3, 0-1) finally prevailing after scoring four of the final five points. White Hall (1-2 overall, 1-0 5A South) bounced back and outplayed the Lady Razorbacks the rest of the night.

Texarkana scored the first point of the second set, but White Hall quickly retook the lead. After Texarkana tied it at 3, sophomore Jacey Insley scored a kill to give the Lady Bulldogs the lead for good in that set. Insley went on to score the set-clinching point, tying the match at a set apiece.

Senior Kaitlyn Lambert scored the first point of the third, and White Hall led the rest of the way. Texarkana, with the match on the line, came out strong in the fourth and led 4-0, but White Hall answered with an 8-2 run. The Lady Razorbacks managed to tie the set at 9 but never led again as White Hall finished its first win of the season.

Back said the turnaround came when White Hall got back to playing with intent.

“Our biggest focus, and basically our word of the season right now, is ‘intention,’” Back said. “So basically, we talked a lot about being a little bit more intentional and a little bit more disciplined, especially on the mental side.” Texarkana didn’t give up easily in the second and third sets. The Lady Razorbacks fought off three set points in the second before Insley’s kill. In the third, when the Lady Bulldogs led 23-15, Texarkana responded with a 4-1 run before an error cost it the set.

However, White Hall didn’t waste time finishing out the fourth, scoring the final 7 points to end the match. Back said the Lady Bulldogs played with more discipline toward the end of the fourth set.

“Something that they mentioned was that they wanted to actually make it fun, too,” Back said. “They said that we see ourselves be more competitive and play a lot better whenever we’re having fun, and they actually started to do that in that last set.” White Hall hosts rival Sheridan on Thursday.



