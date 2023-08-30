7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families

SUNDAY: Let the whole family prepare Crustless Curried Spinach Tart (see recipe). Add Canadian bacon, a lettuce and tomato salad, bran muffins and a fresh fruit cup.

MONDAY: Deli tuna salad is a quick entree. Spread it on whole-grain bread and top with lettuce and tomato for a simple dinner. Serve with baked chips, sweet pickles and carrot sticks. Dessert is strawberry ice cream.

Plan ahead: Save enough ice cream for Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Let the kids help prepare Turkey Sloppy Joes. Heat a large nonstick skillet on medium; cook 1 pound ground turkey in 1 tablespoon canola oil with 1 medium onion (chopped) and 1 clove garlic (minced) for about 6 minutes, or until turkey is no longer pink. Add 1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce, ¼ cup packed dark brown sugar, ¼ cup barbecue sauce and 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce. Season with coarse salt and ground black pepper to taste. Simmer until thickened. Serve on whole-grain hamburger buns. (Adapted from Real Simple magazine) Add carrot salad on the side. Leftover ice cream is good for dessert.

Plan ahead: Prepare enough sloppy Joes for Friday.

WEDNESDAY: You won't miss meat with this delicious Vegetable Cheese Casserole. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray. In a large bowl, beat 4 eggs with 2/3 cup flour until smooth. Add 2 (10-ounce) packages frozen chopped spinach (thawed and squeezed dry), 1 (24-ounce) container low-fat cottage cheese, 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese, 1 teaspoon coarse salt and ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper. Spoon into baking dish, smoothing top. Bake, uncovered, 1 hour or until center is set and a wooden pick inserted near the center comes out clean. Accompany the entree with a romaine salad and Italian bread. Pears are good for dessert.

THURSDAY: Spanish Spaghetti (see recipe) takes a different spin on the tried and true. Serve with mixed greens and garlic bread. Enjoy peaches for dessert.

FRIDAY: Leftovers always taste better and save time, so heat the sloppy Joes and enjoy them all over again -- this time served over split cornbread muffins (from a mix). Add packaged greens. Buy an apple pie for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough pie for Saturday.

SATURDAY: Serve guests Grilled Chicken With Mustard-Tarragon Sauce (see recipe). Serve with rice, green beans and sourdough bread. For dessert, warm the leftover pie and top with vanilla ice cream.

THE RECIPES

Crustless Curried Spinach Tart

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup finely chopped onion

¾ cup milk

2 tablespoons flour

4 eggs PLUS 4 egg whites

1 tablespoon curry powder

¾ teaspoon coarse salt

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 /8 teaspoon ground red (cayenne) pepper

1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

1 cup ricotta cheese

2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add onion; cook and stir 5 minutes or until softened. Remove from skillet and cool slightly.

In a large bowl, whisk milk and flour until smooth. Add eggs, egg whites, curry powder, salt, garlic powder and cayenne. Whisk until smooth. Add cooked onion, spinach and ricotta cheese; mix well. Pour into a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with parmesan. Bake 30 to 35 minutes, or until top is golden and center is set. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting into wedges.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with 1% milk and part-skim ricotta) contains approximately 184 calories, 15 g protein, 10 g fat, 11 g carbohydrate, 144 mg cholesterol, 456 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1

◼️

Spanish Spaghetti

8 ounces thin spaghetti

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cups chopped onion

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon celery salt

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 /8 teaspoon ground black pepper

8 ounces lean ground beef

1 2 /3 cups marinara sauce

½ cup sliced pimento-stuffed olives

¼ cup dry sherry

1 tablespoon rinsed capers

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley, divided use

Cook spaghetti according to package directions (without salt or oil).

Meanwhile, heat oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add onion; cook 4 minutes or until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute. Stir in oregano, celery salt, red pepper and black pepper. Crumble beef into pan; cook 5 minutes or until beef is browned, stirring frequently. Stir in marinara sauce, olives, sherry, capers and 3 tablespoons of the parsley. Bring to boil; reduce heat and simmer 15 minutes. Add spaghetti to sauce mixture; cook 2 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with remaining parsley. (Adapted from Cooking Light magazine)

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with 95% lean beef and no-salt-added marinara) contains approximately 427 calories, 22 g protein, 11 g fat, 58 g carbohydrate, 31 mg cholesterol, 625 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 4

◼️

Grilled Chicken With Mustard-Tarragon Sauce

1 ½ pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 4 (6-ounce) portions

½ teaspoon coarse salt, divided use

¼ teaspoon pepper, divided use

3 tablespoons minced shallots

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon or ½ teaspoon dried

½ teaspoon sugar

4 cups gourmet salad greens (baby mixed greens)

Coat a ridged grill pan with cooking spray. Heat it on medium-high. Sprinkle chicken evenly with ¼ teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Place chicken in pan; cook 6 minutes on each side or until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

In a small bowl, whisk together the remaining salt and pepper, shallots, mustard, vinegar, oil, tarragon, sugar and 2 tablespoons water.

To serve, divide the greens among four plates. Top with chicken and sauce. (Adapted from Cooking Light magazine)

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 256 calories, 38 g protein, 9 g fat, 5 g carbohydrate, 109 mg cholesterol, 683 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choice: 0

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com



