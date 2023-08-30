ASC to reveal its new ARTx3 campus

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) will unveil and celebrate the convergence of all three facilities into a new, all-inclusive concept during the ARTx3 Campus Connection Event from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at ASC, 701 S. Main St.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. with drinks, light hors d'oeuvres and information about the ARTx3 campus initiative. The evening will include guided tours of the ARTx3 campus and an opening reception for "Unattainable Forms" by artist Carly Dahl.

The new ARTx3 campus concept aims to connect all three facilities. The ARTSpace on Main and ART WORKS on Main are projects of the ASC and opened in 2021. The buildings supplement the ASC's main building; the three facilities comprise the new ARTx3 campus and initiative. Each individual facility will continue with the same programming and identity, according to a news release.

"Since The ARTSpace and ART WORKS on Main were completed and opened in the midst of the covid pandemic, we were unable to host an official opening of the two new facilities," said Rachel Miller, executive director of the Arts & Science Center. "Unfortunately, this led to some confusion within the community about their roles and connection to the Arts & Science Center. The ARTx3 campus concept was created to provide a clear connection between all three facilities."

ASC partnered with Elizabeth Johnson at Zaba to assist with the campus branding. By combining the individual branding of the ASC, The ARTSpace on Main and ART WORKS on Main, Johnson created a logo for the ARTx3 campus.

"By merging the strengths and resources of the Arts & Science Center, with The ARTSpace and ART WORKS on Main, we can continue providing a comprehensive and inclusive platform for artistic expression, exploration and education," Miller said.

"The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, known for its dedication to multidisciplinary art exhibitions, high-quality community theater performances and educational initiatives will continue to be a cornerstone of the ARTx3 Campus," according to the release.

The facility features the newly renovated Creative Construction Zone, geared for children in grades kindergarten through second to explore, learn and tinker. The center will continue to offer a wide range of exhibitions, workshops, community outreach programs and theater productions. Gallery admission is always free.

The ARTSpace on Main and ART WORKS on Main are the two newest facilities on the ARTx3 campus. Opened in 2021, these additions add 22,000 square feet to the campus and provide several community arts and event spaces. The facilities include a retail gallery and exhibition galleries, the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater complete with a ticket and concessions bar, an outdoor event and garden area, artist apartments with studios, a workshop studio, a costume shop, a computer lab and more. Many of the spaces are available to book for private events and photo shoots.

"The ARTx3 Campus represents a bold and inspiring vision for the future of Pine Bluff and its cultural landscape. By uniting the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, the ARTSpace and ART WORKS on Main, this collaborative endeavor will invigorate the community, ignite the imaginations of its residents and nurture the artistic spirit within all who visit," according to the release.

For details, visit ARTx3.org or contact Rachel Miller at rmiller@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.