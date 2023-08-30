Recidivism Reduction Task Force

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced nine appointments to the Legislative Recidivism Reduction Task Force, including one from Pine Bluff.

As established by the Protect Act, which Sanders signed into law April 11, the purpose of the task force is to study and recommend improvements to the criminal justice system outcomes in Arkansas. The task force will expire Dec. 31, 2024.

Jerry Riley of Pine Bluff nominated to the task force, along with Sheriff Tommy Sturgeon of Hamburg, Tammy Harris of Heber Springs, Tabatha Branch of Conway, Nathan Smith of Bentonville, Chris Chapmond of Pearcy, Elizabeth Pulley of Little Rock, Kim Clifton of Little Rock and Scott McLean of Little Rock.

WC water office plans meeting

Watson Chapel Water Association will hold its annual meeting at 5 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Watson Chapel Water Office, according to a news release. Brandon Biggs is the manager. Details: (870) 879-1392.

JRMC to introduce doctors

Jefferson Regional Medical Center invites people to meet its newest physicians at an event at the Pine Bluff Country Club from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 28, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Trunk or Treat Literacy Walk set

A Halloween Trunk or Treat Literacy Walk will be held from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30 at 1301 Ridgway Road. The event is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Early Childhood Association, according to a flier.

Stepping Into a Cure Luncheon set

Pretty in Pink Stepping Into a Cure Luncheon will be held from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of eight. For tickets or details, contact Laura Beth Shaner, (879) 541-7210. The sponsors are Jefferson Regional Foundation and Relyance Bank, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

VFW Post 4455 holds POW/MIA Ceremony

Pine Bluff's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4455 at 1518 E. Harding Ave. will host a remembrance ceremony at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 in observance of Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Day. Sept. 15 is the nationally designated POW/MIA Day, according to a news release.

The Watson Chapel JROTC will start the program with Posting of the Colors. Representatives of each military service branch will walk and place their wreath down front at the post. Then, each item on the Fallen Soldiers Table will be explained, followed by light refreshments and fellowship.

The bar will open after the ceremony and Karaoke starts at 8:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Theresa Orso is president of the VFW Auxiliary, Post 4455, Pine Bluff.