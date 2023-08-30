Consumer confidence goes into reverse

Americans are feeling less confident financially as summer drags on, and high prices and interest rates weigh on their willingness to spend.

There were also signs Tuesday of cooling in what has been a very resilient U.S. jobs market.

The Conference Board, a business research group, said its consumer confidence index tumbled to 106.1 in August from a revised 114 in July. Analysts were expecting a reading of 116.

August's swoon -- which has somewhat mirrored the stock market decline this month -- erased gains from June and July.

The index measures both Americans' assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months. Both measures saw significant declines in August.

Consumers' view of current conditions fell to 144.8 from 153, and the index for future expectations slid to 80.2 from 88 in July. Readings below 80 for future expectations historically signal a recession within a year.

Consumer spending accounts for around 70% of U.S. economic activity, so economists and investors pay close attention to their mood to gauge how it may affect the broader economy.

Confidence appeared to rebound late in the spring as inflation eased in the face of 11 incremental interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. But this month's downturn reflects consumer anxiety over spending on nonessential goods, particularly if they have to put it on a credit card with an elevated interest rate.

The cost of everyday, essential items also has consumers frustrated.

"Write-in responses showed that consumers were once again preoccupied with rising prices in general, and for groceries and gasoline in particular," said Dana Peterson, chief economist at The Conference Board. She said the retreat in consumer confidence was evident across all age groups.

The downturn in spending has showed up in the earnings reports of many high-profile retailers. Target reported its first quarterly sales decline in six years earlier this month, dragged down by cautious spending. Home Depot, the nation's largest home improvement retailer, said that sales continue to decline, with a fall-off in big-ticket items like appliances and other things that often require financing.

The U.S. economy -- the world's largest -- has proved surprisingly resilient in the face of sharply higher borrowing costs. Employers are adding a strong 278,000 jobs a month so far this year; and at 3.5% in July, the unemployment rate is not far off a half-century low.

Tumbling inflation and sturdy hiring had raised hopes the Fed just might pull off a so-called soft landing -- slowing the economy just enough to tame inflation without tipping the United States into recession.

But recent data suggests that Americans might be tightening their budgets as the school year begins, and with the all-important Christmas holiday season just a couple months away.

In a second report Tuesday, the Labor Department said businesses posted far fewer open jobs in July, and the number of Americans quitting their jobs fell sharply for the second straight month, clear signs that the labor market is cooling in a way that could reduce inflation.

The number of job vacancies dropped to 8.8 million last month, the fewest since March 2021 and down from 9.2 million in June. Yet the drop appeared to be even steeper because June's figure was initially reported as 9.6 million. That figure was revised lower Tuesday.

"The Fed reiterated its commitment to be data-dependent, and with reports like this, the Fed can most likely keep rates unchanged in September," said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial. "Investors should expect a softening labor report this Friday, further cementing the thesis that the Fed is getting close to finishing its tightening cycle."

July's job openings figure was still healthy historically -- before the pandemic the number of openings had never topped 8 million. And there are still roughly 1.5 available jobs for each unemployed worker, which is also elevated but down from a peak last year of 1.9.

"While it might take more time, more applications, and stronger job interview performances to land a job than it did in 2021 and 2022, there are still plenty of jobs going unfilled," said Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter.

Fewer Americans also quit, with 3.5 million people leaving their jobs last month, down from 3.8 million in June, the lowest since February 2021. Most Americans quit work for other, better-paying jobs, and during and after the pandemic there was a spike in quitting as workers sought higher pay and benefits elsewhere.

"The Fed is concerned that rapid wage growth might stoke inflationary pressures in 2024, but wage growth is likely to slow in coming months with workers seeing fewer opportunities to raise wages by switching jobs," Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank, said in a note.

"For workers, this looks like fewer opportunities -- if you leave your job now, you're less likely to land a better one than you were last year at this time," Elizabeth Renter, a data analyst at the personal finance site NerdWallet, said in an email statement. "For the Fed, this likely looks according to plan."

A separate government report due Friday will provide further insights into the direction the labor market is headed. While it's currently forecast to show the U.S. added the fewest jobs since the end of 2020 in August, that would still mark a healthy pace of payroll growth.

Information for this article was contributed by Matt Ott and Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press, J. Edward Moreno of The New York Times and Augusta Saraiva, Reade Pickert and Rita Nazareth of Bloomberg News (WPNS).