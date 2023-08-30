Conway set to open James era

While most schools kicked off their football seasons last week, Buck James and the Conway Wampus Cats waited in the wings, preparing for this matchup.

After a shocking offseason move from Bryant to Conway, James will begin his new era against the team he defeated in last season's Class 7A championship game.

Class 7A No. 3 Bentonville (1-0) has a game under its belt -- a 41-0 win over Broken Arrow, Okla. -- and has already knocked the rust off.

Class 7A No. 2 Conway returns two-year starter Donovyn Omolo at quarterback to face off against Bentonville's Carter Nye.

The Tigers also feature a University of Arkansas commitment, wide receiver C.J. Brown, who had 160 receiving yards and two touchdowns against Broken Arrow.

Conway won this matchup 44-35 last season and has won the past two meetings. James has won 53 straight games against in-state opponents. Conway 31, Bentonville 28

Bentonville West (1-0) at Cabot (0-1) Cabot entered this season with many holes on offense and those were exposed last week against Fayetteville. That and special teams mishaps sunk the Panthers before they could get started. The latter should be addressed as they look to rebound against the Wolverines. Cabot 32, Bentonville West 27

Lake Hamilton (0-1) at Jonesboro (1-0) With as much offseason turnover as anyone, Jonesboro surprised some with its win last week over West Memphis. The Golden Hurricane may be further along under Coach Tyler George than first thought. Lake Hamilton fell to rival Hot Springs Lakeside as it continues to find replacements for much of last season's squad. Jonesboro 21, Lake Hamilton 17

Shiloh Christian (0-0) at Little Rock Christian (1-0) Tucker Barnard's return to Shiloh Christian after more than a decade at Stillwater, Okla., kicks off against one of Class 6A's top squads. He will be welcomed back to Arkansas by the Warriors with Auburn commitment Walker White at quarterback. The Saints lost this game 49-14 a year ago. Little Rock Christian 35, Shiloh Christian 21

Vilonia (0-1) at Greenbrier (0-1) Greenbrier is in a nearly identical spot as it was this time last year. The Panthers lost to Farmington last week and are looking at a matchup with Vilonia as a bounce-back game. Vilonia was held to 13 points in last week's loss to Hot Springs. Greenbrier 28, Vilonia 14

Harrison (1-0) at Mountain Home (1-0) Steve Ary's teams have started slow and finished strong in each of his first three seasons at Mountain Home. The Bombers didn't win their first game until Oct. 21 last season, but they got that out of the way last week against Nettleton. Harrison has won the past 10 meetings in the series. Mountain Home 24, Harrison 10

Mills (1-0) at Rivercrest (1-0) Mills and Rivercrest are primed for deep runs in their respective classifications, but the former should maintain the advantage in this one. The Comets won their first-ever meeting with the Colts last season 50-34. Mills looked to replace its entire receiving core from last season, but the emergence of senior Aykell Madison relieved some of that concern. Mills 40, Rivercrest 28

Thursday: Arkadelphia (0-1) at Hot Springs (1-0) The Badgers took this Thursday night showdown last season 29-28 en route to a Class 4A semifinal run. The Trojans look improved from their 7-4 finish a year ago and should have the offensive edge with quarterback Matthew Contreras and wide receiver Octavius Rhodes. Hot Springs 34, Arkadelphia 27

Maumelle (1-0) at Batesville (0-1) Maumelle Coach Brian Maupin made notable strides in his first year with the Hornets. To start his second, Maumelle shut out Sylvan Hills 20-0. Batesville was overwhelmed by Class 6A Searcy. Maumelle won this matchup 35-0 a year ago. Maumelle 42, Batesville 21

Gentry (1-0) at Pea Ridge (1-0) Gentry's win over Pea Ridge last season broke a run of seven straight losses to the Blackhawks. The Pioneers cruised to a 47-22 win over Westville, Okla., and should carry that momentum. Gentry 48, Pea Ridge 27

Crossett (1-0) at Magnolia (1-0) Crossett Coach Vincent Newton picked up a statement win last week, defeating Glen Rose 39-38. But Magnolia won this matchup 49-6 last season and should score a similar number of points this time around. Magnolia 48, Crossett 30

Elkins (0-0) at Charleston (0-0) The defending Class 3A champion is opening its season with a stiff test against Elkins' high-powered offense. The Elks scored 51 points a week ago in a shutout win. Elkins hasn't beaten Charleston this century but that could change this week. Elkins 52, Charleston 35

Glen Rose at Malvern (0-1) Malvern lost a shootout to Prosper (Texas) Walnut Grove 57-54 but showed its offense is still a force to be reckoned with. Sophomore quarterback Sedrick Allen had big shoes to fill but played well in his first varsity action, passing for 264 yards and 2 touchdowns. Malvern 42, Glen Rose 24

Fouke (1-0) at Mineral Springs (1-0) The Hornets' defense traveled well last Friday, holding Jessieville to six points in its opener. Mineral Springs hasn't beaten Fouke since 2018, but it has a roster loaded with talent, looking to buck that trend. Mineral Springs 31, Fouke 18

Hazen (1-0) at Des Arc (0-0) The Hornets showed last Thursday night that even with a new quarterback, they are just as potent on offense, hanging 60 points on Hampton. Hazen won last season's matchup 52-0 and has won 14 games in a row. Hazen 38, Des Arc 21