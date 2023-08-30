Defense for Hindsville man requests probation, community service for actions during U.S. Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — The attorney for a Madison County man who pleaded guilty to entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, seeks probation and community service in place of jail time.

The defense of Brennen Cline Machacek filed a memorandum Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., as the Hindsville insurance adjuster prepares for a Sept. 7 sentencing hearing.

Machacek, 33, agreed to enter a guilty plea in May to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a government building. Federal prosecutors originally sought four misdemeanor charges against Machacek stemming from the incident.

Machacek, a Marine Corps veteran, faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a $5,000 fine. Federal prosecutors last week submitted a recommendation of 30 days in jail and 60 hours of community service.

Justin Eisele, Machacek’s attorney, requested a sentence of probation, community service, a $500 restitution payment and a $10 special assessment.

“Since the day he retained counsel, Brennen Machacek admitted his wrongdoing and has wanted to do nothing more than take responsibility for his actions on January 6, 2021,” Eisele wrote to the court.

“He has shown sincere remorse since he committed this offense. He has not shared anything publicly or to family and friends to suggest that he believes in the vast conspiracy theories expounded by others who have been sentenced for the January 6 offenses.”

Supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol as members of Congress were certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election and Joe Biden’s victory. Trump faces federal charges in the Washington, D.C. federal district court related to pushing lies regarding the election’s outcome and efforts to undermine the results.

Machacek was arrested Dec. 19 in Fayetteville. He has remained free on his own recognizance since his arrest.

Peter Francis Stager of Conway is currently serving a 52-month sentence for assaulting a police officer during the insurrection. Richard Barnett of Gravette — who was photographed with his feet propped on a desk in then-House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office — is scheduled to be released from prison in February 2027.