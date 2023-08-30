Firms look to share disasters’ burdens

The mounting cost of natural disasters, including extreme weather events fueled by a warming climate, has insurers and public agencies looking to share the financial burden with Wall Street.

That's where John Seo, the managing director of Fermat Capital Management in Westport, Conn., comes in. From a one-story brick building adjacent to the town's railroad station, he transforms the risk of multibillion dollar natural disasters into securities that pay off for investors -- so long as they make the right call on exactly how bad things will get.

Some of the market's savviest participants -- including hedge funds, pension plans and the ultrarich -- are increasingly putting their money into "catastrophe bonds," the most prominent type of insurance-linked securities. After record sales so far this year, the total "cat bond" market now exceeds $41 billion, almost double its 2013 level, according to Artemis, an investment data firm.

For insurers, and others such as Amtrak, Florida's state retirement system, Google, the New York City transportation authority and the World Bank, tapping financial markets is a way to limit worst-case damage bills from hurricanes, wildfires, earthquakes and other threats. Only individuals worth at least $100 million typically are able to buy catastrophe bond funds.

"I'm not renting out a room at the local Ramada and pitching a mass audience. It's still an investment for sophisticated investors," Seo said. "Our job is to answer the phone."

With Tropical Storm Idalia expected to slam into Florida as a Category 3 hurricane today -- just weeks after wildfires ravaged Maui and record rainfall swamped Southern California -- Seo's phone is ringing.

The catastrophe bond market has been growing, despite a recent flurry of climate-linked storms and fires, as some investors rush toward risks that most would shun. The frequency of unusual weather events, including high water temperatures in the ocean off Florida, has made natural disasters a staple of newspaper and television coverage, sparking investor awareness in this sliver of the financial world.

Insurers unload some of their risk by selling catastrophe bonds, which require investors to pay damages resulting from a natural disaster, if specific conditions are met. The bonds offer fat returns, but carry the risk of total loss of principal if the worst happens.

Investors, for example, that bought a $200 million catastrophe bond from PG&E, the California utility, in August 2018 lost their entire stake when the devastating Camp Fire erupted just three months later.

Seo, 57, who describes himself as a cat bond evangelist, has a PhD in biophysics from Harvard and a physics degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He worked for Lehman Brothers years before its collapse in the financial crisis and co-founded Fermat, which employs about three dozen people, with his brother Nelson in 2001.

Potential investors call him, usually after researching the cat bond market for years. Contrarian by nature, those who manage pension plans, sovereign wealth funds or university endowments are prepared to wager a small portion of their holdings on an alternative investment that to the uninitiated seems saturated in danger.

"All these people understand intuitively that insurance has always been important. It may be boring, but it's always important, and that with climate change and an awareness of climate risks, insurance only rises in importance," he said.

Fermat manages more than $9 billion in catastrophe bonds for investors, who are attracted to this financial niche by prospective returns of more than 10% at a time when super-safe treasuries pay half that. Even better, catastrophe bonds typically do not rise and fall in value along with other investments, making them a good way to diversify a portfolio.

In March, for example, when Silicon Valley Bank set off a banking panic, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 5% in one week. But catastrophe bonds were unscathed.

Whenever they sell coverage against property damage, insurers typically unload some of the risk to other companies known as reinsurers. Issuing catastrophe bonds is essentially another way to achieve the same de-risking.

Reinsurance companies provide more than 80% of the capital that backstops insured risks. But over the past decade, most of the new money devoted to guarding against risk has come from the capital markets, not traditional reinsurance companies, according to Aon Securities, a Chicago-based investment bank.

Reinsurance firms earlier this year raised rates and reduced underwriting of new policies, after several years of losses. Several insurance companies have exited risky markets such as California and Florida or limited their business there. For the insurance industry, keeping pace with the rising cost of climate-related disasters could depend on its ability to continue wooing Wall Street.

"It's a great investment," said Florian Steiger, an investment manager with Twelve Capital in Zurich. "But it is by no means risk free. It is a very risky asset class. You get the big Cat 5 [hurricane] in Miami, we're talking about double-digit losses."

The effects of a ruinously expensive 1992 Florida storm, Hurricane Andrew, led to the creation of catastrophe bonds. Andrew caused more than $58 billion in property damage in today's dollars, with only $33 billion of that amount covered by insurance. The costliest storm to hit the United States at the time, Andrew caused eight insurance companies to fail.

The storm prompted government officials, businesses and homeowners to reassess Florida's vulnerability to natural disasters and demand additional protection beyond what the traditional reinsurance market could handle.

In response, insurers seeking new ways to attract capital created the catastrophe bond, according to a 2018 Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago note.