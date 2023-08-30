For starters, opening with a victory is good

As a rule, season-openers are supposed to be a win against unranked teams. That helps get fans' hopes up but not too much.

In the past 15 years, the Arkansas Razorbacks have started the season against a ranked team three times and they are 1-2 in those games having lost to Auburn in 2014, Georgia in 2020 and then beat No. 23 Cincinnati last season when the Hogs started 4-0 before the disastrous fumble return by Texas A&M turned a victory into a loss.

The previous season-opening win against a ranked team was in 1974, when the No. 20 Hogs stunned No. 5 Southern Cal 22-7 in front of one of War Memorial Stadium's great crowds. Not that it is all that significant, it was also yours truly's first time to cover the Razorbacks.

USC wouldn't lose again and split the national championship with Oklahoma, which got The Associated Press trophy and the Trojans the one from United Press International.

After that win, it was discovered that Los Angeles had endured a very wet August and the Trojans had missed many hours of on-field preparation.

Lou Holtz suffered a 23-17 loss to Texas to open the season in 1980 or he would have been the first Arkansas coach in modern history to not lose the first game of a season in modern times.

Ken Hatfield has that distinction, going 5-0-1 in his six seasons. The tie was with Ole Miss in his first game at Arkansas.

Since Frank Broyles became the head coach in 1958, the Razorbacks are 50-14-1 to start seasons.

So maybe Western Carolina doesn't stoke the competitive fires, but the players and coaches deserve to have a good support.

They have been sweating their behinds off for almost a month to get ready for this game, and it is the only time this season many fans won't have to drive at least 200 miles to see how much they've improved.

There are good seats on sale today and with the change of kickoff time to noon, the temperatures will be better and everyone can sleep in their own beds Saturday night.

There is only one first game of every season.

. . .

A shooting on the North Carolina campus stopped a meeting of Atlantic Coast Conference presidents, who were discussing a deal that would allow Stanford, the University of California and SMU to became part of the fabled basketball league that has competitive football.

An earlier straw vote, definitely not official, left those three teams out, but apparently some wheeling and dealing is being done that reeks of desperation for the hopeful programs.

It has been reported that Cal and Stanford are willing to take a reduced share of the conference revenues and SMU is willing to forego seven years of TV money.

All three are academic schools with limited athletic success recently, and apparently no one else wants the two California schools.

SMU is currently in the American Athletic Conference. All the midmajor programs could be in trouble once the conference alignment stampede ends.

The power conferences are likely to withdraw their football programs from the NCAA and govern themselves, but that would also mean no revenue sharing with smaller schools.

It is all about the money.

Florida State is already complaining about the purse structure in the ACC, and eventually the pie would be cut up 18 ways instead of 15.

The guess here is the SEC is not in a hurry to do anything. It is very satisfied with the 16 teams it will have starting next season.

If they ever do decide to grow, the ACC is the likely target because SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has kept his league in a footprint. No red-eye or six-hour flights each way for his programs.