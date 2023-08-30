Free phlebotomy training offered

A free certificate and training program in phlebotomy will be offered to students through a partnership between the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology -- Crossett. The deadline to apply is Sept. 20.

The University of Arkansas System Workforce Response and Training Center is offering the program that will be completed at UAMS in Little Rock, according to a news release.

Potential students interested in applying or getting additional information can contact a counselor at UAM-CTC by emailing FranklinL@uamont.edu or calling (870) 460-2024. Students must apply by Sept. 20 to be enrolled for the Oct. 9 start date. The program can be completed in just less than five months, according to the release.

Students will complete coursework to earn the Phlebotomy Certificate of Proficiency offered by UAM-CTC. The program is a combination of online and in-person coursework, and certified phlebotomists are currently in high demand, according to the release.

"The UA System Workforce Response and Training Center works collaboratively with our UA System campuses across the state with support of the Arkansas Economic Development Institute to identify local workforce needs and match them with high-quality training opportunities available at any of the UA System campuses," said Chris Thomason, vice president for planning and development for the UA System.

"This training opportunity for students to earn a Phlebotomy Certificate of Proficiency from UAM-CTC through UAMS is not only time efficient and at no cost to students, but those who complete the program are prepared to fill health care career opportunities in Pulaski County immediately," Thomason said.

The program provides instruction in basic anatomy and physiology, medical terminology, ethical, legal and regulatory issues, safety measures, infection control, special collections, how to avoid errors to become successful in collection and transfer of blood specimens in veni and capillary blood collections. It also introduces the student to basic laboratory techniques and prepares the student to perform entry level venipunctures and dermal punctures.

Tuition, books and supplies for the certificate of proficiency will be provided free to students through funds provided by the UA System's Workforce Response and Training Center.

Students will earn nine total credit hours in the certificate program. The first step is completion of the Tech Phlebotomy course, which will be offered Oct. 9 through Dec. 7 and will meet Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-7:45 p.m. The in-person course will be held at UAMS.

The Tech Phlebotomy Practicum and Tech Law & Ethics in Healthcare courses will be offered Jan. 10 through Feb. 29, 2024. The Tech Law & Ethics in Healthcare course will be offered online and the Tech Phlebotomy Practicum will be at assigned clinical sites.

The deadline is Sept. 20 to apply for the session starting Oct. 9. Details: FranklinL@uamont.edu or (870) 460-2024.