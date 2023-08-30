GFPB has a plan

Editor, The Commercial:

In the last election, GFPB lost by 3% of the votes in Question 1 and less than 1% in Question 2. From this, we can assume that there are a good number of "swing" voters who, when given additional information, will change their vote in November.

This was no "landslide victory" and does not mandate the dissolution of GFPB or the formation of a new, untried, and ill-defined program.

As with any start-up program, GFPB has had some unforeseen problems. Once remediated, there will be no reason to reinvent the wheel. All organizations have flaws and these are usually latched on to and greatly magnified by the opposition. They would make the public think that these are the essence of that program -- when they are not! They are usually insignificant compared to the mission of the project.

It is easy to find fault with an existing program. It is nearly impossible to do so with one that has been promised to be better but is nonexistent! We need to compare apples with apples.

So, this letter is to put them on notice that they should have a detailed plan by two months prior to the November election. They have had months to hear from the voters. No excuse there.

The requested plan should include at least the following:

Projected budget -- source and amount of money -- how will it be spent?

Who will be the officers and how will they be chosen?

Who will come up with the programs and who will decide which ones to implement?

Transparency -- define.

Will their program only deal with immediate needs (stagnation) as they seem to be bragging about? Or will they be progressive and prepare Pine Bluff and its citizens for the future in an ever-changing and competitive world -- as GFPB's mission is!

When you complain about GF's accomplishments, tell us YOUR better way!

Dr. J. William Nuckolls,

Pine Bluff