Go, Floridians told ahead of storm





CEDAR KEY, Fla. -- Florida residents living in vulnerable coastal areas were ordered to pack up and leave Tuesday as Hurricane Idalia gained steam in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and threatened to unleash life-threatening storm surges and rainfall.

Idalia also pummeled Cuba with heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday, leaving the tobacco-growing province of Pinar del Rio underwater and many of its residents without power.

Idalia had strengthened to a Category 2 system on Tuesday afternoon, with winds strengthening to 110 mph by Tuesday evening. The hurricane was projected to come ashore early today as a Category 4 system with sustained winds of at least 130 mph in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula. The result could be a big blow to a state still dealing with lingering damage from last year's Hurricane Ian.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee called Idalia "an unprecedented event" since no major hurricanes on record have ever passed through the bay abutting the Big Bend.

On the island of Cedar Key, Commissioner Sue Colson joined other city officials in packing up documents and electronics at City Hall. She had a message for the almost 900 residents who were under mandatory orders to evacuate. More than a dozen state troopers went door to door warning residents that storm surge could rise as high as 15 feet.

"One word: Leave," Colson said. "It's not something to discuss."

28-year-old Carol Carlin had spent the morning packing clothes at the shop her family has owned for about 13 years, Island Trading Post.

"If you look at it from the outside, it's not the best," she said during a brief break from packing. "This whole town is very, very old, so a lot of the infrastructure that's on Second Street ... it's been there for 100-plus years. I'm just really worried it might not be the same when we get back."

Carlin said many were leaving the tiny Gulf Coast town but a friend had insisted on staying on the island.

"He said his house is rated for a Category 5 storm, but is it?" she said, with a furrowed, dripping brow. "It's never been tested."

Gov. Ron DeSantis repeated Colson's warning at an afternoon news conference.

"You really gotta go now. Now is the time," he said. Earlier, the governor stressed that residents didn't necessarily need to leave the state, but should "get to higher ground in a safe structure."

"By the time we get to the end of tonight, you're gonna see some nasty weather," DeSantis said in a Tuesday morning news conference. "Be warned about that and do what you need to do right now to keep yourself and your family safe."

He ran through numbers to emphasize the state's preparation -- 55,000 guardsmen ready, 42,000 gallons of fuel and 25,000 linemen already stationed.





There was growing certainty of a landfall in the Taylor, Dixie or Levy County region, which has largely been untested by a major storm. The Tallahassee office of the National Weather Service underlined that in a morning forecast discussion post.

"To put this system into the historical context, there are NO major hurricanes in the historical data set going back to 1851 that have tracked into Apalachee Bay. None. Don't mess around with this," forecasters wrote.

The director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in a Tuesday afternoon media conference at the White House, said the agency was prepared to respond to Idalia, including with search and rescue teams.

"They are all ready to pivot to the most impacted areas immediately after the storm," FEMA Director Deanne Criswell told reporters. "We also have warehouses filled with commodities like food, water, blankets and medical supplies that are ready to rapidly move to the impacted area at the state's request."

Criswell said she spoke on the phone with DeSantis on Monday about coordinated state and federal preparations. The governor told Criswell, she said, that he was worried about people taking the storm seriously as well as making sure vulnerable people receive the help they need to evacuate away from the storm's path.

The American Red Cross has also been readying supplies, said Brad Kieserman, vice president for disaster operations, in a Tuesday afternoon media call. He noted that there are more than 20,000 individual supplies stocked in Jacksonville, 75 vehicles to hand out meals and other supplies and 100,000 shelf-stable meals.

"We have been moving supplies now for over 72 hours," he said.

Kieserman said the Red Cross has staff placed in several counties, including Volusia, Seminole, Pasco, Hardee, Dixie, Taylor and Columbia Counties, but the plan is to focus on "vulnerable, rural communities" after landfall.

Particularly of concern in some of the counties are elderly and disabled people, said Sherman Gillums Jr., director of FEMA's office of disability, integration and coordination. Gillums said about 14.5% of the total population of all counties under evacuation orders are disabled, more than 1.5 million people.

Some of those counties with mandatory evacuation orders either do not have special needs shelters or do not have enough space in them for the demand in the county, according to state documents. If that's the case, Gillums urged anyone to simply go to the nearest special-needs shelter, which is required to be ADA accessible.

"I would see other shelters as non-options for people with disabilities," he said.

Kieserman, with the Red Cross, echoed Gillums and said Floridians should get to safety first, then call the Red Cross and ask for additional help meeting their needs if the current shelter does not provide it.

"Don't wait to get out of the path of the storm. We can always relocate later," he said.

Not everyone was heeding the evacuation warning. Andy Bair, owner of the Island Hotel, said he intended to "babysit" his bed-and-breakfast, which predates the Civil War. The building has not flooded in the almost 20 years he has owned it, not even when Hurricane Hermine flooded the city in 2016.

"Being a caretaker of the oldest building in Cedar Key, I just feel kind of like I need to be here," Bair said. "We've proven time and again that we're not going to wash away. We may be a little uncomfortable for a couple of days, but we'll be OK eventually."

Tolls were waived on highways out of the danger area, shelters were open and hotels prepared to take in evacuees. More than 30,000 utility workers were gathering to make repairs as quickly as possible in the hurricane's wake. About 5,500 National Guard troops were activated.

In Tarpon Springs, a coastal community northwest of Tampa, 60 patients were evacuated from a hospital out of concern that the system could bring a 7-foot storm surge.

FIRST SIGNS

Idalia's initial squalls were being felt in the Florida Keys and the southwestern coast of Florida on Tuesday afternoon, including at Clearwater Beach. Workers at beachside bars and T-shirt shops boarded up windows, children skim-surfed the waves and hundreds of people watched the increasingly choppy waters from the safety of the sand.

After landing in the Big Bend region, Idalia is forecast to cross the Florida peninsula and then drench southern Georgia and the Carolinas on Thursday. Both Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced states of emergency, freeing up state resources and personnel, including hundreds of National Guard troops.

"We'll be prepared to the best of our abilities," said Russell Guess, who was topping off the gas tank on his truck in Valdosta, Ga. His co-workers at Cunningham Tree Service were doing the same. "There will be trees on people's house, trees across power lines."

At 11 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Idalia was about 125 miles west of Tampa, the National Hurricane Center said. It was moving north at 18 mph.

In Cuba, meanwhile, Idalia left more than 60% of Pinar del Rio's residents in the dark, state media reported.

"The priority is to reestablish power and communications and keep an eye on the agriculture: Harvest whatever can be harvested and prepare for more rainfall," President Miguel Díaz-Canel said in a meeting with government officials Tuesday.

More than 10,000 people had been evacuated to shelters or stayed with friends and relatives as up to 4 inches of rain fell. More than half of the province was without electricity.

State media did not report any deaths or major damage.

Idalia will be the first storm to hit Florida this hurricane season.

With a large stretch of Florida's western coast at risk for storm surges and floods, evacuation notices were issued in 22 counties, with mandatory orders for some people in eight of those counties. Many of the notices were for low-lying and coastal areas and for people living in mobile and manufactured homes, recreational vehicles or boats, and for people who would be vulnerable in a power outage.

Many school districts along the Gulf Coast were to be closed through at least today. Several colleges and universities also closed, including the University of Florida in Gainesville. Florida State University in Tallahassee said its campus would be closed through Friday.

Two of the region's largest airports stopped commercial operations, and MacDill Air Force Base on Tampa Bay sent several aircraft to safer locations. The Busch Gardens Tampa Bay theme park also planned to close. On Florida's Space Coast, on the other side of the peninsula from where Idalia is expected to make landfall, United Launch Alliance said Tuesday that it was delaying the launch of a rocket carrying satellites for U.S. defense and intelligence agencies.

Asked about the hurricane as he sat down for a meeting with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves in the Oval Office on Tuesday, President Joe Biden said he had spoken to DeSantis and "provided him with everything that he possibly needs."

Ian was responsible last year for almost 150 deaths. The category 5 hurricane damaged 52,000 structures, nearly 20,000 of which were destroyed or severely damaged.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently said the 2023 hurricane season would be far busier than initially forecast, partly because of extremely warm ocean temperatures. The season runs through Nov. 30, with August and September typically the peak.

Floridians viewed Idalia's name with some concern since 13 Atlantic storm names beginning with "I" have been retired since 1955, according to the National Weather Service. That happens when a storm's death toll or destruction is so severe that using its name again would be insensitive.

Information for this article was contributed by Daniel Kozin, Mike Schneider, Marcia Dunn, Curt Anderson, Chris O'Meara, Cristiana Mesquita, Russ Bynum, Jeffrey Collins, Seth Borenstein, KathyMcCormack, Tara Copp and Julie Walker of The Associated Press and by Alex Harris, Joey Flechas, Romy Ellenbogen and Alex Roarty of The Miami Herald (TNS).

An evacuation sign stands in Cedar Key, Fla., on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Idalia strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday and barreled toward Florida's Gulf Coast as authorities warned residents of vulnerable areas to pack up and leave to escape the twin threats of high winds and devastating flooding. (AP Photo/Daniel Kozin)



Members of the Robinson family, from Gainesville, move personal belongings out of their second home, dubbed "The Crab Shack," in Suwannee, Fla., as Hurricane Idalia heads toward Florida's Gulf Coast, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. The family said the small wooden house was built in the 1940s and has survived multiple floods in its history. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Bar stools fill the open second story at the Sea Hag Marina in Steinhatchee, Fla., as employees prepare for the expected arrival of Hurricane Idalia, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Tricia Bart Catalano lifts a sandbags into the back of her car, in preparation for Hurricane Idalia at Tybee Island, Ga., Tuesday, Aug., 29, 2023. Idalia strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday and barreled toward Florida's Gulf Coast. (Stephen B. Morton /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)



Storm clouds loom over riverfront homes in Steinhatchee, Fla., ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Idalia, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Vistors stop and take a photo of the clouds on the south end of Tybee Island, Ga., ahead of Hurricane Idalia on Tuesday, Aug., 29, 2023. Idalia strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday and barreled toward Florida's Gulf Coast. (Stephen B. Morton /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)



St. Johns County residents fill sand bags Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Crescent Beach, Fla., as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Idalia. (AP Photo/John Raoux)



Furniture is piled high inside a canal-front second home of Victor Cassano in Suwannee, Fla., as he prepares for the expected arrival of Hurricane Idalia, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Cassano, a flooring contractor, has meticulously constructed and outfitted the small two-bedroom home which he is hoping to move into full-time as soon as he can sell his house in Ormond Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



This Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, 1:31 p.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Idalia, center, approaching Florida's Gulf Coast, and Hurricane Franklin, right, as it moves along the East coast of the United States, southwest of Bermuda. (NOAA via AP)











