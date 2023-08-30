Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION

Helpful Hints

by Heloise | Today at 1:56 a.m.

DEAR HELOISE: I work as a chef at a restaurant, and while trying to train a new chef on how to prepare certain dishes, I found he didn't know that there was a difference between shallots and white, yellow or red onions. If a recipe calls for shallots, it's best to use them instead of substituting them for another type of onion. While it's true that shallots are a member of the onion family, they have a flavor somewhere between onion and garlic.

Also, if you cook shallots too long, they can taste bitter, so never overcook them. Instead, cook them just until they're brown. No more!

-- Edger H.,

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

DEAR HELOISE: Help! I lost your Shrimp Dijon recipe, and I need it for a dinner I'm having in mid-October. My in-laws are coming, and my father-in-law loves that recipe. I prepared it when my husband and I were dating, and he's spoken of it many times and how much he enjoyed it. Would you please print that recipe in your column so that I can make it for my father-in-law?

-- Darcy M.,

Falls Church, Va.

DEAR DARCY: My Shrimp Dijon recipe is one of my most requested recipes.

Shrimp Dijon

¼ cup butter or margarine

1 ½ pounds peeled, deveined shrimp

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup flour

1 ½ cups milk

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

6 ounces cream cheese, softened

Rice for serving

Melt butter or margarine in frying pan, add shrimp and onions, and sauté for 3 minutes; do not brown. Sprinkle flour into mixture while thinning the mixture with milk a little at a time to avoid lumping. Add mustard, nutmeg, salt and pepper, and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in cream cheese until blended and warmed through. Do not boil! Serve over steamed white rice.

As you can see, this is a quick and easy-to-prepare recipe that tastes great.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com

Print Headline: Helpful Hints

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT