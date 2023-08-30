DEAR HELOISE: I work as a chef at a restaurant, and while trying to train a new chef on how to prepare certain dishes, I found he didn't know that there was a difference between shallots and white, yellow or red onions. If a recipe calls for shallots, it's best to use them instead of substituting them for another type of onion. While it's true that shallots are a member of the onion family, they have a flavor somewhere between onion and garlic.

Also, if you cook shallots too long, they can taste bitter, so never overcook them. Instead, cook them just until they're brown. No more!

-- Edger H.,

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

DEAR HELOISE: Help! I lost your Shrimp Dijon recipe, and I need it for a dinner I'm having in mid-October. My in-laws are coming, and my father-in-law loves that recipe. I prepared it when my husband and I were dating, and he's spoken of it many times and how much he enjoyed it. Would you please print that recipe in your column so that I can make it for my father-in-law?

-- Darcy M.,

Falls Church, Va.

DEAR DARCY: My Shrimp Dijon recipe is one of my most requested recipes.

Shrimp Dijon

¼ cup butter or margarine

1 ½ pounds peeled, deveined shrimp

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup flour

1 ½ cups milk

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

6 ounces cream cheese, softened

Rice for serving

Melt butter or margarine in frying pan, add shrimp and onions, and sauté for 3 minutes; do not brown. Sprinkle flour into mixture while thinning the mixture with milk a little at a time to avoid lumping. Add mustard, nutmeg, salt and pepper, and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in cream cheese until blended and warmed through. Do not boil! Serve over steamed white rice.

As you can see, this is a quick and easy-to-prepare recipe that tastes great.

