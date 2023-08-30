Hendrix to expand scholarship program





As the cost of college continues to rise and more students and families question the value proposition, Hendrix College is capping tuition and fees at the cost for a given student's home-state public flagship university beginning next year.

"We hope that this new opportunity will provide greater peace of mind for prospective students and their families and reassure them that the experience of a Hendrix education is within their reach," said Ryan Cassell, vice president of enrollment and dean of admission at Hendrix. "A goal of ours is to welcome more students to campus who might not have considered Hendrix otherwise."

The Tuition Advantage scholarship program, which will begin with the 2024-25 academic year, applies to first-year students entering college for the first time who must maintain full-time enrollment and be in good academic and conduct standing, according to the college. Awards are based on flagship tuition and fees as published for the school year immediately preceding enrollment, meaning this fall's tuition and fees cost will be used for students who start at Hendrix next fall.

For example, if an Arkansan enrolls next fall at Hendrix, he or she would pay this year's tuition and mandatory fees of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, which are $9,747.

Other examples from some surrounding states include the University of Texas, the University of Missouri, the University of Tennessee, the University of Oklahoma, the University of Mississippi, and Louisiana State University, where tuition and mandatory fees this year are $11,406, $14,122, $13,484, $13,217, $9,412, and $11,958, respectively, according to Hendrix. If an Alaskan or Hawaiian wished to attend Hendrix next year, they'd pay $10,710 or $12,186, respectively.

For the 2023-24 academic year, tuition for a full year at Hendrix College is $36,300, plus a $350 student activity fee, according to Hendrix. The tuition increase is roughly 4% over last year's tuition.

The Tuition Advantage will be locked in at the first-year price for all four years of a student's tenure in Conway. Housing and meal plans are not covered by Tuition Advantage, but students can also manage their college costs through state and federal aid and outside scholarships.

The Tuition Advantage program was introduced in 2019, but admitted students were considered for the scholarship "after a holistic review of their academic record, as well as leadership, extracurricular, and volunteer activities," according to the college. Now, however, all new, first-time students will be covered.

"Hendrix already provides generous financial support to admitted students," with more than 95% of the incoming class this year receiving scholarship support equivalent to or greater than Tuition Advantage, but the college is expanding Tuition Advantage "because of the concerns expressed nationwide about lack of clarity in the presentation of college costs, [which] hits home with me as a parent of a current college student," said Karen Petersen, who took over as president of Hendrix on June 1. "What's more, first-generation students are those most disadvantaged by a lack of clarity, and as a first-generation student myself, I do not want otherwise talented students to rule out Hendrix because they do not believe it is a viable option."

Hendrix was recently named one of "the best and most interesting" institutions by the Fiske Guide to Colleges 2024. Compiled by former New York Times education editor Edward B. Fiske beginning in 1982, the guide is updated regularly by Fiske's editorial team and grades schools on academics, social life, and quality of life.

"By welcoming more students to campus who might have otherwise thought Hendrix to be unattainable, we feel that it is financially feasible to offer this expanded program; more important, evidence demonstrates that the value of the Hendrix experience -- which includes a robust and broad education, close relationships with faculty, staff, and peers, ample opportunities to take on leadership roles, and serious vocational exploration -- benefits students and provides a strong return on investment," Petersen said. "We do not want students to miss the opportunity to participate in the life-changing education offered at Hendrix."

Founded in 1876, Hendrix has been affiliated with the United Methodist Church since 1884, and the private liberal arts college in Conway welcomed 294 new students (278 first-year students and 16 transfers) -- the college received more than 2,700 applications -- with an average GPA of 3.83 and an ACT average score of 28 this fall, according to the college. Among them are 47 first-generation college students, and nearly a third come from underrepresented groups.

"There's a lot of economic opportunity in Arkansas, but we need strong higher education infrastructure, and Hendrix is so important to this state and the region," Petersen explained this summer. "We educate students who go on to do the most amazing things."



