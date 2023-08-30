Sections
Hillary Clinton to speak in Little Rock in September

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 6:12 p.m.
Hillary Clinton arrives at Variety Power of Women on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Hillary Clinton, Professor Robert D. Putnam, and filmmakers Pete and Rebecca Davis will discuss "Join or Die," a new documentary film about why people should be civically involved.

Clinton is a former First Lady of Arkansas and the United States; a former U.S. Senator; and a former U.S. Secretary of State. Putnam is the Malkin Research Professor of Public Policy at Harvard University. Pete and Rebecca Davis are a brother-sister duo who make documentaries.

The panel discussion, part of the Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture series, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Robinson Center, as well as streamed live. Registration at https://forms.clinton-foundation.org/view.php?id=891571 is required for both in-person and virtual viewing.

The Frank & Kula Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture Series is presented by the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, the Clinton Foundation, the Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, and AT&T.

