IDEA ALLEY: An easy and induglent banana pudding





Over the past eight or so months, many of you have asked me about the best vanilla wafer to substitute for Jackson's.

The topic turned out to be much more than I can address in Idea Alley, so I wrote a feature story about vanilla wafers -- tasting 10 national and regional brands and trying my hand at homemade. You can read all about it in today's cover story. One thing missing from that story is a recipe for banana pudding.

We published the recipe on the back of the Jackson's package a few months ago, so I won't repeat it again. Instead, I'll share the recipe I used for testing how the homemade vanilla wafers stood up.

It is indulgent, bordering on decadent -- in all the meanings of that word -- but also quick and easy. And absolutely delicious.

I love making this with butterscotch or caramel pudding when I can find those flavors in local stores. Unfortunately, they aren't as easy to find these days -- perhaps they too have gone the way of Jackson Cookie Co. -- so I stick with vanilla. Diehard banana fans might like to use banana flavored pudding for a double dose.

Easy Banana Pudding

2 ½ cups cold milk

2 (3.4-ounce) boxes instant pudding mix (vanilla, caramel or butterscotch)

Generous pinch salt (two pinches if using caramel or butterscotch flavor)

½ cup sweetened condensed milk (I like to use the kind in the resealable pouch)

2 cups heavy whipping cream

3 to 4 just ripe bananas

12 ounces vanilla wafers

In a large bowl using an electric mixer, beat the cold milk, pudding mix and salt until it thickens. Pour in the condensed milk and beat to combine.

In a separate bowl, beat the heavy whipping cream until stiff peaks form. Add a generous spoonful of whipped cream to the pudding and stir to lighten. Gently fold in half of the remaining whipped cream. Set the remaining whipped cream aside.

Peel and slice the bananas. Reserve a few slices for decorating the top of the pudding.

Set aside a handful of wafers for decorating the top of the pudding.

Line the bottom of one large dish or eight to 10 individual dishes with a layer of vanilla wafers. Top wafers with a layer of sliced banana. Top with a layer of pudding. Repeat layering wafers, bananas and pudding until you have used all of the pudding. Top with the reserved whipped cream. Top whipped cream with reserved vanilla wafers and banana slices.

Cover and refrigerate 2 hours before serving.

Makes 8 to 10 servings.

REQUEST

◼️ Fried cornbread like that served at Hole in the Wall in Conway for Mary D.

Email recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to: kbrant@adgnewsroom.com



