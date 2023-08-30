John Wisniewski, a lawyer for the family of a Sayre-ville, N.J., pastor and council member who was fatally shot, said it was “very traumatic and very upsetting” for the victim’s relatives to see the suspect up close in court for the first time.

Timothy Teagan, 23, of Plymouth, Mich., was sentenced to one year in federal prison for concealing his chronic use of marijuana when applying for a gun purchase and possessing a firearm and ammunition while being a drug user.

John Hart, 53, of Louisville, Colo., was charged with three counts of cyberstalking, as well as one count of obstruction of justice, as federal prosecutors say he did several things online to harass and intimidate his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in Hawaii while repeatedly posing as a different ex-boyfriend.

Mark Ridley-Thomas, 68, a former Los Angeles city councilman, was sentenced to 3½ years in prison and ordered to pay a $30,000 fine for a scheme in which he sought benefits for his son in exchange for supporting government contracts with the University of Southern California School of Social Work.

Rohit Aggarwala, commissioner of New York City’s Department of Environmental Protection, said it took crews about an hour to find the source of the leak that flooded midtown streets and the city’s busiest subway station and shut off the 127-year-old water main under Times Square.

Lauren Handy, 29, of Alexandria, Va., an antiabortion activist who kept fetuses in a Washington, D.C., home, was convicted Tuesday of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, a 1994 law that prohibits threats to and obstruction of a person seeking reproductive health services or providers.

Jeff Greene, a Select Board member in Columbia Falls, Maine, said the town extended its moratorium to build the world’s tallest flagpole because “the first 180 days weren’t enough time to polish and complete” regulations to work on the project.

Kathy Hochul, Democratic mayor of New York, said the government is monitoring test results and wastewater samples to keep tabs on the BA.2.86 corona-virus variant and noted that “covid-19 isn’t done with us.”

Joseph Wade, who’s been serving as interim police chief in Jackson, Miss., was chosen to fill the post on a permanent basis by the City Council.



