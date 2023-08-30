Knight’s tradition bonds UA O-line

A shopping trip on July 4, 2012, gave birth to an unconventional tradition University of Arkansas offensive linemen have embraced for the past 11 years and will likely go on for years to come.

Former Razorback All American center Travis Swanson wasn't looking to start tradition while shopping at a home decor store with his parents, Todd and Gina, and then-girlfriend and now-wife Emily, but he left with a 6-foot, 5-inch hollowed knight's metal suit of armor.

"We were at a Garden Ridge down in Little Rock for whatever reason. I remember it clear as day. We were just walking through the store and there it was. It stared me right in the face," Swanson said. "For whatever reason, I said 'Yep, I'll spend a couple hundred bucks and get that thing.' "

It wasn't long after seeing the knight, thoughts of creating a tradition for Arkansas offensive linemen entered Swanson's mind.

"I had the thought of what if we kind of pass it down and you keep this in the O-line room and then whoever is the 'leader' at that time keeps it? And then once they move on, pass it down to someone else," Swanson said. "That was the thought. But did I think it was actually going to happen? No. But here we are."

Swanson, who was a redshirt junior at the time, shared a house with offensive linemen Brey Cook and Luke Charpentier, quarterback Brian Buehner and two other roommates.

"I don't know what made me think of the idea, but I took a photo with the knight and, 'We're going to put this our house,' " Swanson said. "The house we lived in at the time, we called it the Cartel House because it [was] this Miami Vice-looking house."

The knight provided some good entertainment when Swanson, Cook and Charpentier had friends over at the Cartel House.

"Shockingly, we would have parties and I remember there were handful of times we would lug that thing around the house the later the evening got," Swanson said. "Looking back on it, it was like 'What the hell were we doing.' "

Emily, his wife of nine years, wasn't impressed with the purchase.

"She thought it was dumbest thing in the world," Swanson said.

Offensive lineman are known to be a close knit group capable of having an assortment of colorful characters.

"We have a lot of quirks about us," Swanson said. "There's a lot of what I like to call 'hidden personality' in offensive linemen. Just because people ... I think they would be really shocked how much personality flows from the offensive line room, but it really only comes out in those four walls for when the guys are together by themselves."

When Swanson was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft, it was time to pass down the knight to a deserving teammate. Cook was the lucky recipient.

When Cook exhausted his eligibility, he then passed the knight on to Dan Skipper.

Skipper gave the still nameless knight to Frank Ragnow. The current Detroit Lion center passed it to Hjalte Froholdt.

Froholdt, now the starting center for the Arizona Cardinals, gave the knight to Ty Clary, who passed it on to Dalton Wagner.

Wagner, who signed a free agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders after completing his eligibility last season, reached out to senior Brady Latham in January.

"I got a phone call from Wag and he said, 'I need you to come over my house,' " Latham said.

Latham loaded up the knight and drove it to its new home.

"We placed it in the corner of our family room," Latham said. "The knight is basically like one of our roommates now."

The knight and offensive linemen seem to go together, he said.

"We're a protector. We kind of see ourselves as the good guys and the knight kind of embodies all of that," Latham said. "And so the knight gets passed now to an older guy in the room to carry until he leaves."

Shortly after setting the knight up in his family room, Latham direct messaged Swanson a photo of the knight on Instagram with a message saying, "Thought you would appreciate the tradition is still alive."

"I think it's pretty cool," Swanson said. "I think it gives you -- not that we need it -- an additional kind of connection to that room that [goes] through the different eras and different cycles of guys. ... For a while, I always knew someone that was in there and now I don't know anyone in there that I played with clearly because so much time has passed, but now there's this ... you can talk O-line stuff, but there's sort of other non-football type of connection that's baked in there as well."

Latham, who has started 36 consecutive games for the Hogs, said he sees the knight much like Swanson.

"It's quirky, it's funny," Latham said. "I think it sums up offensive line guys. We like to have fun. We're kind of goofy little bit, different personalities, but we like little things like that. It's kind of what bonds us."

Latham also said he has embraced the tradition and what the knight symbolizes.

"It is a big deal," Latham said. "They're not going to give it to some guys that's slacking or some guy that's going to transfer. This is like some guy that's Arkansas through and through. He's someone that's going to be able to carry the knight and pass it along to someone else.

"It's pretty fun to have and I think the person I give it to will have the same values."

A preseason second-team All-SEC selection by coaches and members of the media, Latham has already given some thought about when it's his turn to pass down the knight.

"I've actually put a lot of thoughts into it," Latham said. "There's a couple of younger guys that are obviously really deserving of the knight. We have a lot of young offensive linemen and I'm sure I'll have a few pretty good options to give it to.

"It has to be someone who's like committed to Arkansas, someone who's a leader on the team. I just can't give to just anyone. When I give it to someone, they will be very deserving of it."

Swanson would like to eventually see the offensive linemen, who have possessed the knight have their names engraved into the back of it.

"I would love to get a hold of it and get this lined out sort of lineage of who had it and then get the names engraved on the back," Swanson said. "I think that would be pretty cool."