Legislative panel OKs contract for construction of underground ‘secured walkway’ at state Capitol





A legislative panel on Tuesday signed off on a proposed Bureau of Legislative Research contract with Kinco Constructors of Little Rock for the construction of an underground "secured walkway" between the state Capitol building and the Multi-Agency Complex immediately west of the state Capitol.

The contract with Kinco Constructors is for $3.87 million, said bureau Director Marty Garrity. Murray Contractors of Little Rock and Kinco Constructors submitted bids in response to a request for proposals.

In a voice vote with state Rep. Lane Jean, R-Magnolia, dissenting, the Legislative Council's Policy-Making Subcommittee on Tuesday approved the bureau's proposed contract with Kinco Constructors.

The contract describes the secured walkway project as connecting the state Capitol basement to the Multi-Agency Complex -- which is known as Big MAC in state Capitol circles -- via an underground tunnel with stairs and elevators at both ends.

Legislative Council Co-Chairman Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, told lawmakers on Tuesday the underground project will be done in conjunction with the secretary of state's air-conditioning room project for the north end of the state Capitol.

"The date of completion will be prior to January of 2025," Wardlaw said. "By the time we go into the regular session [in 2025] all construction will be done."

Jean said, "I just do not believe that this is a proper expenditure of public money, and I will be voting no."

Afterward, he explained that "I don't think we need to build a tunnel."

"We could have put the HVAC stuff in the ground [for the north end of the state Capitol] for a lot less money," Jean said.

After the Policy-Making Subcommittee meeting, Wardlaw said that "if we are going to dig the hole [in the roadway between the state Capitol and Multi-Agency Complex for air conditioning equipment for the north end of the state Capitol], I am going agree with [House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado] here, it makes perfect sense to lay in the secured walkway at the same time the hole is dug, and that's what we are doing."

"And we have to fix the air conditioners on the [north end of the state Capitol]," Wardlaw said.

Wardlaw said security concerns and ease for legislative staff to go between the state Capitol and Multi-Agency Complex were the impetus behind the underground project.

In 2009, a proposed $1.8 million, 100-foot pedestrian tunnel that would connect the Capitol and the Multi-Agency Complex was not built after then-Democratic Gov. Mike Beebe expressed opposition to the project. The total cost of that project, including new entryways, was projected at $2.8 million. The Legislative Council signed off on the tunnel plan but Beebe said he opposed the idea as unnecessary, particularly given the poor economic times in September 2009.

Alexa Henning, spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said Friday in a written statement the General Assembly "is an independent branch of government, and if legislators feel this is a needed upgrade to our Capitol that uses taxpayer dollars responsibly, then they have the ability to move these improvements forward."

With no audible dissenters Friday, the Legislative Council authorized the bureau to enter into a contract with Kinco Constructors for the construction of the underground project and granted final approval authority for the contract to its Policy-Making Subcommittee. Wardlaw said Friday the cost of the project will be paid over two fiscal years from funds originally appropriated in 2009.

There is an existing utility tunnel that runs between the buildings, but it's musty, narrow and has pipes running through it, and it's not a pedestrian tunnel, according to the secretary of state's office.

In 2009, architect Gary Dean said a possible "link" between the two buildings had been discussed since the 1970s when the Multi-Agency Complex was constructed.

In a related action Friday, the Legislative Council granted Republican Secretary of State John Thurston's request for spending authority of up to $4.5 million under Act 796 of 2023 for the costs associated with architectural design, construction and renovations of the state Capitol mechanical room.

By having the two multimillion-dollar projects together, "we definitely anticipate the savings to fall within that range" of $500,000 to $1 million, said Chris Powell, a spokesman for the secretary of state's office.

Powell said Monday the $4.5 million authorized by the Legislative Council is only for the construction of the mechanical room. The cost is estimated to be $4.475 million plus contingency fees, he said.

"Our office will contract with [Witsell Evans, Rasco] and Kinco for this project, the same architects and construction companies that will be used for the secured walkway," he said. "This is something that we are currently working with them to complete."

Powell said the construction of the mechanical room is projected to be a 12- to 14-month project.

"The start date is as soon as we can get the contract signed. The anticipated end date is late 2024," he said.

The construction of the mechanical room would clear the way for the installation of new air-handling system equipment for the north end of the state Capitol. The location for the new air-handling system equipment is between the Capitol and the Multi-Agency Complex.

Powell said Monday the air-handling equipment won't be purchased until after the mechanical room is completed.

"We don't know what that will cost at this point or who we will contract with to provide that. This will be a contract we have to put out for bid," he said.

Two months ago, Mat Pitsch, governmental affairs director for the secretary of state, told lawmakers the secretary of state's office completed the installation of the equipment for a new "air handling system" in 2002 for the south half of the state Capitol after one of his predecessors in 1999 described the air conditioning system as wholly inadequate, costing a lot to maintain and failing to provide heating and cooling at an adequate level before state lawmakers agreed to fix it.

But he said the installation of the air handling system equipment for the north half of the state Capitol planned for 2005 "never got done."

Shepherd pointed out Friday the state House of Representatives also has given up office space in the state Capitol building to give the state Capitol Police more space.

Prior to the 2025 regular session, the House's current plan is to place 61 offices for representatives on the fourth floor of the Big MAC building in space formerly used by the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, House spokeswoman Cecillea Pond-Mayo said after the Legislative Council's meeting. Some of the House office spaces in the basement have been converted to use by the Capitol Police, she said.

"The total costs has not yet been determined," she said.

Meanwhile, Powell said work started Aug. 14 on a 50-space parking lot on the northwest corner of the state Capitol grounds and it's expected to be completed during the week of Sept. 25.

"Parking has always been an issue at the Capitol," he said. "Additional reserved spots at this new location will allow for more public parking for visitors closer to the Capitol.

The secretary of state is paying for the cost of the parking lot project that is estimated at $100,000, Powell said.

It is important to note that per state law, this project is being done jointly with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, he said. The secretary of state provides the material and the Department of Transportation provides the labor and equipment, he said.



