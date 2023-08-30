Legislators spar as session derails

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee lawmakers on Tuesday abruptly ended a special session initially touted to improve public safety after a deadly elementary school shooting, but it quickly unraveled into chaos over the past week as the GOP-dominant Statehouse refused to take up gun control measures and instead spent most of the time ensnared in political infighting.

In a particularly heated moment, House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Democratic Rep. Justin Pearson appeared to have a brief physical interaction where they accused each other of shoving moments after the House chamber adjourned.

Video captured by reporters on the House floor shows Sexton, a Republican, leaving the chamber as Pearson approached the speaker's dais holding a sign calling for gun control. The two made contact as Sexton stepped to avoid a photographer; meanwhile, other legislative members, staffers and security guards rushed to the front of the floor.

Yelling erupted from both lawmakers on the floor and protesters in the gallery above as House Republicans quickly left the chamber. Democratic Rep. Justin Jones, who had been holding a sign on the other side of Pearson as Sexton walked by, later grabbed the speaker's gavel and banged it, yelling, "This house is out of order."

Pearson and Jones were expelled by the Republican supermajority earlier this year. Both were reappointed, then reelected and remain critical of Sexton's leadership.

Sexton said a security guard put his hand on his back and knocked him forward, prompting the speaker to move to step past a photographer. Then, Sexton said Pearson "comes in and pops me," bumping his shoulder. Sexton said he did not throw his shoulder into Pearson.

Pearson told reporters it was an "act of aggression, an act of violence against me" by Sexton, saying he was not being aggressive with Sexton or pushing him.

Republican leaders countered that Pearson and others were taking attention away from the true purpose of the special session and lacking maturity.

Tuesday's tense standoff marked the latest turn in a session Republican Gov. Bill Lee initially organized in response to a shooter opening fire at The Covenant School in Nashville, killing three children and three adults. Lee had hoped to convince fellow Republicans to pass legislation that would limit dangerous people from accessing guns, but the proposal never gained enough support. Some Republicans said they didn't think a session was even needed and tried to adjourn from the outset last Monday.

Lee attempted to tout the special session as a positive step for hesitant lawmakers.

"We made progress in public safety and we elevated a conversation about public safety that will continue into the future," Lee told reporters. "And that's important."

In the days before the special session, Lee largely stopped mentioning his proposal -- known as an extreme-risk protection order -- and instead stressed that lawmakers would work to improve public safety and mental health services.

Yet in little more than a week, lawmakers advanced just a few bills and struggled to break through an icy stalemate between the House and Senate. Even as Lee worked to find a resolution between the warring legislative leaders, both sides took turns blaming others for the inaction.

Further adding to public outrage: Republican leaders limited public access to the Capitol building and increased the presence of law enforcement.

In the House, Republicans banned the public from holding signs during floor and committee proceedings, but a Tennessee judge has since blocked that rule from being implemented. In one hearing, a House subcommittee chairman had state troopers make the public leave the room after deeming the crowd too unruly. That included grieving parents closely connected to the school shooting, who cried after the decision.

Ultimately, the legislation that did advance made minor changes to state programs already in place. These add more money to advertise a state program offering free gun safes and codify an executive order already signed by the governor that set a 72-hour period for reporting new criminal activity to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Lawmakers also approved $30 million for higher education safety grants for public and private colleges and universities; $50 million for grants to community mental health agencies; and $12.1 million for retention bonuses for state behavioral health employees.