Sugarcoating Trump

I read the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette headlines from Friday and Saturday with an astounding degree of incredulousness. I believe to use words phrases "visit the jail" and "show up on time" to describe the legal surrender of any individual indicted for multiple felonies is more than just a euphemism; it is a deliberate attempt to sugarcoat a serious proceeding. It would be bad enough if this language were used by a partisan political party to try to minimize the seriousness of a candidate's actions, but for a newspaper with the long history of the ADG, which has a national reputation and legacy, to do so is inexcusable. This cannot be attributed to an oversight or inadvertent poor choice of phrases but clearly was a deliberate act.

I believe the ADG subscribers and the citizens of Arkansas deserve better, and an explanation and apology should be forthcoming. To make a mistake is understandable, but to fail to apologize only compounds the error.

PHILLIP PETERS

Little Rock

On the verge of chaos

I find it wholly remarkable that members of both political parties, Democrats and Republicans, seem to be able to demean and discredit each other. In my years, I have sometimes voted across party lines to vote for who I thought was the best candidate. It seems Mr. Karl Hansen of Hensley is perpetuating my assessment of this observation.

Where and how does anyone believe that either party has all the answers to our nation's problems? In my experience, over the years we have had administrations from both parties make decisions that turned out to be problematic for the country. We have, in my opinion, reached an untenable period in our history. Never have two factions of government been so divided. Some say that Mr. Donald Trump is the most despicable human to have ever walked this Earth. Others say President Joe Biden has lost most of his cognitive reasoning capabilities.

Regardless of which side of the fence you the reader of this opinion are on, I think most of you will agree we are on the verge of political chaos. This type of chaos has led to civil wars all over the world. If we are not careful, civil war might be just around the corner. Let's hope common sense will prevail.

BRIAN KELLY

Maumelle

Acme product on way

Has anyone noticed that Fox News has turned on Donald Trump? Did the owner tell his commentators, "This guy's a crook"? It's as though Fox has become the roadrunner and Trump has become Wile E. Coyote.

GARY USELTON

Benton

Question for red hats

Is MAGA based on love or hate? Prove it.

BOB HAMILTON

Little Rock

Quality of life for all

What makes up the "qualify of life"? This has been a phrase included in the sales-tax-increase proposals by Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. In considering the quality of life, I would hope that means for all people, not just a small segment of the overall population. In the latest proposal, a total of over $249 million in capital investment has been proposed for the quality of life and parks. When you look at the individual line items, it appears to me that the amount of money being proposed is largely for the support of sports, which to me is a luxury, not a necessity. This portion of the proposal constitutes 54 percent of the expenditures, mostly for new projects.

Personally, I would rather see the larger portion of any effort to raise taxes dedicated to public safety and infrastructure. In total, these constitute only a combined 31 percent or $77 million in capital investment in the proposal. This may pave a few streets, but does not change his dedication of money to new projects with large costs.

Far too many of our streets are in horrible condition. Travel down Kanis Road, for instance, and experience the intersections at Barrow Road and Shackleford Road, not mentioning the street itself. Turn on to Bowman Road in either direction and find a rather rough ride. Cruise down Chenal Parkway and experience the potholes and rough areas that come up unexpectedly. Too many of our streets are in poor condition, resulting in driving safety issues and even damage to the suspension system of vehicles traveling these streets.

We do not need a fancy sports arena or any other fancy facility when the need is greater for a focus on funding for reducing crime and providing safely constructed streets to travel on. Let us plan for a safer, more beautiful city, and this will improve the quality of life for everyone.

GEORGE WILKEN

Little Rock