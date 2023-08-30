Little Rock city board expected to convene Friday to consider whether to call November referendum on sales tax increase

The Little Rock Board of Directors is expected to convene during a special called meeting Friday morning to consider whether to call a November referendum on a proposed sales-tax increase, according to Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

During an agenda-setting meeting of the city board on Tuesday, Scott asked city board members to hold the slot around 8:30 a.m. Friday on their calendars.

They can attend virtually, Scott said, noting that the only people required to be there in person at the Centre at University Park are himself and City Attorney Tom Carpenter.

If they wish to trigger a Nov. 14 citywide vote on the proposed tax, city board members must vote to call the election and then the election ordinance must be filed with Pulaski County officials no later than the close of business on Sept. 5.

After November, the next available dates for a Little Rock tax election are in March and November of 2024.

The mayor has said that holding the citywide vote this November would be more favorable compared to the other options.

Scott campaigned unsuccessfully for a 1 percentage-point sales-tax increase in 2021. At the time, city board members voted 6-3, with one other member voting "present," to call a special election on the so-called "Rebuild the Rock" package, but voters rejected the proposed increase, 62-38%.

The effort to enact the tax in 2021 followed Scott's brief attempt to pursue an increase in 2020; plans were shelved when the covid-19 pandemic began.

After he was elected to a second term last year, Scott made clear during his 2023 State of the City address on March 6 that he would push for a tax increase again. However, the tornado that struck the metro area on March 31 meant progress on the tax proposal was delayed.

When Scott gave a detailed outline of the proposal in public for the first time in late July, he presented it as a 1 percentage-point increase with a 10-year sunset date.

Last week, he announced revisions to the proposal. The latest version has two parts: a 10-year, five-eighths percent (0.625%) sales tax for capital improvements and a permanent three-eighths percent (0.375%) sales tax for operating expenses in areas such as parks, public safety and infrastructure.

Scott's plan to deploy a total of $600 million over 10 years would direct the largest share of the money, or 54%, to the category of "parks and quality of life," with $326.75 million earmarked for capital investments and new operating expenses in that realm over 10 years.





The category of public infrastructure would receive 20% of the total spending over the next 10 years, followed by public safety with 11% and several other smaller categories.

If approved, the overall sales-tax rate on most purchases in Little Rock would rise to 9.625%. At the moment, the state levies 6.5%, Pulaski County levies 1% and the city levies 1.125%.

A three-eighths percent (0.375%) sales tax for capital improvements that Little Rock voters approved in 2011 expired at the end of 2021, meaning the city's sales-tax rate decreased in 2022.

Beginning earlier this month, city officials have held a series of public meetings to share information and gather feedback on the proposal.

The seventh and final meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. today at Christ Little Rock Church, 315 S. Hughes St. in Ward 3.

"We've definitely heard of some areas where we need to continue to make some tweaks, particularly in public infrastructure and public safety," Scott said Tuesday.

With regard to the city board meeting anticipated to take place Friday, at-large City Director Dean Kumpuris expressed a desire for a "detailed discussion," including any modifications city board members want to make or not make. Kumpuris encouraged his colleagues to attend in person.

City Director Lance Hines, the Ward 5 representative, said he was leaving on a trip on Thursday and would try to attend by phone. He reiterated his opposition to placing the proposed tax on the ballot in November, saying it was too soon.