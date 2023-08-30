Locals discuss history class battle

While none of Jefferson County's three public school districts offer the pilot Advanced Placement African American Studies course, the debate over it at the state Capitol resonates across Arkansas.

"If you're going to offer AP World History and AP European History and AP American History, you need to offer AP African American history as well," said Mattie Collins, a retired Advanced Placement World History teacher from Pine Bluff. "All peoples are important. All cultures are equally important. And our kids -- when I say our kids, they all belong to us -- should learn African American history."

The Arkansas Department of Education earlier this month removed Advanced Placement African American Studies from a list of state course codes. In an Aug. 21 letter to superintendents whose districts participated in the AP African American Studies pilot, state Education Secretary Jacob Oliva expressed concern the program would not comply with state law.

Collins, who taught for 39 years, said she can't wrap her mind around such a discussion.

"This is a very important course, and all of our kids should be allowed to take it," Collins said. "... Everybody should take the African American history class, because it helps when we understand everyone's history, we have a different outlook on life and understand why we should learn about all cultures and all peoples."

District 65 State Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, along with Democratic lawmakers and members of the Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus, met with Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Oliva last week over the decision to remove the course listing.

"They talked about indoctrination more about how it's taught and telling students how to think," Flowers said. "I think the key is for the Department of Education to provide that definition, because now, obviously, there's a legal implication. If parents and teachers and administrators are not aware of what those things mean, then it's impossible to follow the law, or know if you're following the law. I would think it's impossible for the department to apply the law if there is no definition."

Oliva referred to Section 6-16-156 of the Arkansas Code, which was amended by the LEARNS Act signed by Sanders this year. That section, Oliva said, does not permit teaching that would indoctrinate students with ideologies such as Critical Race Theory, given themes such as "intersections of identity" and "resistance and resilience."

Subsection (a)(3) of that legislation authorizes Oliva to "amend, annul, or alter the rules, policies, materials, or communications that are considered prohibited indoctrination and that conflict with the principle of equal protection under the law." Subsection (b) defines "prohibited indoctrination" as "communication by a public school employee, public school representative or guest speaker that compels a person to adopt, affirm, or profess an idea in violation of Title IV and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Pub. L. No. 88-352, including that:

"(1) People of one color, creed, race, ethnicity, sex, age, marital status, familial status, disability status, religion, national origin, or any other characteristic protected by federal or state law are inherently superior or inferior to people of another color, creed, race, ethnicity, sex, age, marital status, familial status, disability status, religion, national origin, or any characteristic protected by federal or state law."

Six high schools in five school districts were to offer the AP pilot course, but none are in Jefferson County.

The superintendents for the Pine Bluff, Watson Chapel and White Hall districts said they use state standards to teach African American and other aspects of history.

Pine Bluff School District Superintendent Jennifer Barbaree said African American history is offered in her district, but the course is different from the Advanced Placement version.

Said White Hall School District Superintendent Gary Williams: "We do not have a stand-alone course, but rather, they are taught within American history." Williams added that an emphasis is made on African American history in February, which is known as Black History Month.

Tom Wilson, Watson Chapel School District superintendent, said he believes African American history "is a very important part of American history."

According to a prelude to the official Advanced Placement African American Studies framework, Advanced Placement opposes censorship and indoctrination.

"AP students are expected to analyze different perspectives from their own, and no points on an AP Exam are awarded for agreement with any specific viewpoint," Advanced Placement stated. "AP students are not required to feel certain ways about themselves or the course content. AP courses instead develop students' abilities to assess the credibility of sources, draw conclusions, and make up their own minds."

African American history locally is relative and significant, Flowers said, but some have been confused over what indoctrination means.

"Educators, parents and students are wondering what that means as it relates to all things Black history," Flowers said. "While we're not in the fray of the AP issue [in Jefferson County], since it's still a pilot and we don't offer the course, hopefully we will offer it later on, and hopefully none of the other courses will be affected by the law that bans CRT and indoctrination."