Malvern truck driver dies in I-40 crash

A Malvern man died in a wreck on Interstate 40 near Lonoke on Tuesday morning, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Thomas Jobe, 63, was driving a 2003 Kenworth truck carrying a load of logs west on I-40 around 7:48 a.m. when he was unable to stop and side-swiped four vehicles that had come to a halt while police dealt with a driver going the wrong way, according to the report.

After he hit the three vehicles, the logs on Jobe's truck broke loose, crushing the cab and colliding with another vehicle on the roadway, the report says. Jobe was fatally injured, but no other injuries were reported.

A trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.