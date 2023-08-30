Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Malvern truck driver dies in I-40 crash

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 3:42 a.m.

A Malvern man died in a wreck on Interstate 40 near Lonoke on Tuesday morning, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Thomas Jobe, 63, was driving a 2003 Kenworth truck carrying a load of logs west on I-40 around 7:48 a.m. when he was unable to stop and side-swiped four vehicles that had come to a halt while police dealt with a driver going the wrong way, according to the report.

After he hit the three vehicles, the logs on Jobe's truck broke loose, crushing the cab and colliding with another vehicle on the roadway, the report says. Jobe was fatally injured, but no other injuries were reported.

A trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Print Headline: Malvern truck driver dies in I-40 crash

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT