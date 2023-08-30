Man fatally shot on North Chicot Road, LIttle Rock police say

A man was fatally shot on North Chicot Road, a post on social media from the Little Rock Police Department said Wednesday morning.

Officers were responding to a call about a subject down at 7101 North Chicot Road just after 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the post said.

There they found a man “suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” the post said. He died at the scene.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact the Major Crimes Division by calling (501) 371-4660.

The investigation is ongoing.