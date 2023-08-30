Source: Maurice Taggart shot to death

Maurice Taggart, former director of the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency, was shot to death early Wednesday morning, according to a public official who asked to remain anonymous.

No other details were available, but the official said the shooting happened a little after 2 a.m., and less than an hour later, Taggart was pronounced dead at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Taggart, 43, had resigned his position in late 2021 to pursue a legal career. In early June of this year, he and another man were charged with 46 counts of forgery, 38 counts of theft of property. Taggart was also charged with one count of abuse of office in a scheme that allegedly bilked $667,384 out of the agency, according to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office. Taggart had posted bond at the time of his arrest and was living at his home in Pine Bluff.

—

This story is developing.



