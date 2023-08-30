Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Former "Hannah Montana" actor Mitchel Musso was arrested over the weekend in Texas on suspicion of public intoxication and theft. Police in Rockwall, Texas, received a 911 call Saturday from someone "reporting a disturbance at a hotel" in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to a police statement. Officers were told that a person who "appeared intoxicated" entered the hotel, grabbed a bag of chips and began eating the snack. "When the subject was asked to pay for them, he became verbally abusive and left without rendering payment," the statement said. "Officers contacted the subject outside the hotel and he was identified as 32-year-old Mitchel Musso." Police noted that Musso showed "signs of intoxication" and the former Disney Channel star was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and theft. Musso spent the night in jail and was released Sunday afternoon after posting his $1,000 bond. Representatives for Musso did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment. The actor starred in "Hannah Montana" opposite Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment from 2006 to 2011. He also voiced a character in the Disney animated series "Phineas and Ferb" and had a leading role in the Disney XD show "Pair of Kings." His 2009 self-titled album charted on Billboard's Hot 100.

Elton John was hospitalized briefly over the weekend after falling at his home on the French Riviera. The 76-year-old slipped and fell Sunday at his villa in Nice -- where he has been spending this summer with husband David Furnish and their children since wrapping his record-breaking Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in July. "We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure," a representative for the "Rocket Man" singer said Monday in a statement to The Times. "Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health," the statement said. It's unclear what injuries the "I'm Still Standing" singer suffered. Page Six reported that John was transported to a hospital in Monaco where he received treatment at the facility's orthopaedic center. His representatives did not confirm those details immediately.