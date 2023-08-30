



City, county offices to close for Labor Day

All city and Garland County offices, except public safety and the airport, will be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, according to news releases.

The city's residential sanitation routes will run one day behind schedule and the compost facility will be closed. Commercial sanitation routes will run as scheduled. The Garland County Landfill will also be closed, but house-to-house collection service in the county will continue as scheduled, County Judge Darryl Mahoney said in the release.

Transportation Depot, including Intracity Transit buses and paratransit services, will be closed.

ASMSA construction to affect part of Pine

Pine Street, from Pine Terrace to Little Pine Street, will be closed both directions from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Sept. 12 for construction work at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts.

Siren repair to close parts of Shady Grove

Shady Grove Road from north of Country Club Drive to Country Club Drive will be closed from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday for siren repair.

Concert event to close part of Broadway Street

Broadway Street, from Market Street to Convention Boulevard, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday for a concert event.

The parking lot behind Regions Bank, 302 Malvern Ave., will also be closed during this time.



