No punches pulled

FAYETTEVILLE -- Western Carolina will try to "Citadel" the University of Arkansas when the Catamounts play the Razorbacks in the season opener at noon Saturday in Little Rock.

The Citadel, which like Western Carolina, is an FCS team that plays in the Southern Conference, opened the 1992 season with a shocking 10-3 victory over Arkansas in the Razorbacks' first game as a member of the SEC.

Western Carolina, unlike The Citadel, has never beaten an FBS team.

The Catamounts are 0-61 against FBS opponents, 0-20 against current SEC members.

That record isn't keeping Western Carolina Coach Kerwin Bell from having a positive attitude.

"We're going to be aggressive," said Bell, a former Florida quarterback who was the 1984 SEC Player of the Year and spent a combined 13 seasons in the NFL and CFL. "We're going to try to win the game."

Bell said the Catamounts won't try to shorten the game by slowing their pace on offense against the Razorbacks.

"I know there's some guys that just try to run out the clock and don't get beat too bad," Bell said. "I don't care how bad we get beat.

"If they blow us out, they blow us out. ... We're not trying to keep the score close, we're trying to be a better football team.

"And let me tell you something, to me that's going to be the best reps we will have all year, is to go against Arkansas. See who we are. So let's throw everything at them. Let's play the way we're going to play the rest of the year."

Western Carolina averaged 485.4 yards and 31.9 points per game while going 6-5 last season.

Sophomore quarterback Cole Gonzales, 6-0 and 190 pounds, is back to lead the offense. He played in eight games last season, including a 3-1 record as a starter, and completed 102 of 161 passes for 1,336 yards and 7 touchdowns. He also rushed 43 times for 147 yards and 1 touchdown.

"He has the ability to get guys to play great around him," Bell said. "They rally around him. He's a great leader on the football field.

"Guys believe he's tough, the way he plays the game. They feel like he's a tough customer who will get the job done no matter what kind of game they're in. And he's very poised as far as being able to play at [a high] level when the game's on the line."

Sophomore running back Desmond Reid, 5-8 and 170, had 119 carries for 826 yards and 21 receptions for 212 yards last season while dealing with an ankle injury.

Bell said Reid wasn't heavily recruited out of Miramar (Fla.) High School because of his size, but that he has run a 40-yard dash in 4.3 seconds and is loaded with talent.

"He's nothing but a ball of muscle, and I tell people all the time I have no problem with him being 5-8," Bell said. "We don't play basketball around here, we're trying to play football. I don't care how tall he is, the kid is special.

"We've got to find a way to get him the football, either in the throw game or the run game. At least 20 times he's got to touch it."

Another key playmaker is senior tight end Ajay Belanger, 6-3 and 245, who had 20 catches for 176 yards last season and is a first-team preseason all-conference pick by the coaches.

Bell said he believes Western Carolina has three offensive linemen with a chance to play professionally in senior tackle Tyler Smith (6-8, 310), junior tackle Derek Simmons (6-6, 315) and junior guard Christian Coulton (6-5, 320). Smith and Coulton are preseason all-conference picks along with Reid.

As a former quarterback, Bell said he understands the importance of building a strong offensive line, as he did at Jacksonville (Fla.) University and Valdosta (Ga.) State, which he led to a 14-0 record and NCAA Division II national championship in 2018.

"It starts for us up front," said Bell, who is going into his third season at Western Carolina. "We went from, I think, a bottom third tier in FCS O-line, to now we're probably top 20 in all of FCS."

The Catamounts play a 4-2-5 defense and Bell said they have improved their depth significantly.

"We've definitely got more guys who can play at a higher level on defense and we can rotate those guys, especially up front," Bell said. "We're a lot better, a lot deeper and we think we've got more talent in that area than we've had since we've been here."

Junior safety Andreas Keaton (6-2, 190) and outside linebacker Antoine Williams (5-10, 200), a junior transfer from Austin Peay, are preseason all-conference picks.

Keaton has 117 tackles and five interceptions the past two seasons. Williams had 100 tackles in 24 games at Austin Peay with 12.5 for lost yards.

Bell has a 103-54 record in 14 seasons, including 10-12 at Western Carolina.

"Our motto around here is, 'We're going to live on the edge,' " Bell said. "We want that mentality no matter who we play. I want my offensive coordinator and my defensive coordinator to call the game to where our players say, 'By God, they're making calls for me to go make plays.'

"I never want our team to feel like they've got to be on their heels, because of what we're calling. I want them to always be in an aggressive position."