North Little Rock police make arrest in Aug. 5 slaying

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 5:12 p.m.
The lights of a police vehicle are shown in a June 24, 2021 AP file photo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

North Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a man who faces a capital murder charge in the Aug. 5 killing of a North Little Rock man, according to a news release from the Police Department.

Christopher Pearson, 32, of North Little Rock was arrested at a residence in the 1700 block of Locust Street, the release states. The address is about a mile south of the Interstate 40 interchange with Interstate 30 in North Little Rock, just east of I-30.

The arrest came two days after police secured an arrest warrant for Pearson in the slaying of Michael Smith, 55.

Police found Smith dead around 10:30 a.m. Aug. 5 in the 800 block of East 14th Street, authorities said. They did not provide a cause of death, only that officers observed “significant trauma” on his body.

Pearson was held in the Pulaski County jail on Wednesday without bond, the release states.



