GOLF

Captain's picks announced

U.S. captain Zach Johnson said he wasn't about to go to Rome for the Ryder Cup without Justin Thomas. And he made it sound as though Brooks Koepka was just as easy a decision. They were among six captain's picks announced Tuesday to fill out a 12-man American team that will try to end three decades of losing on European soil. The Ryder Cup is Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at Marco Simone outside Rome. Europe's team will not be determined until after this week. Thomas is regarded by players on both sides as the emotional spark for the U.S. team in the Ryder Cup, beyond his 6-2-1 record in two previous appearances. But he has gone 15 months without winning, and he played so poorly this year that he didn't even finish among the top 70 who reached the FedEx Cup postseason. "He has without question been the heart and soul of Team USA," Johnson said. "In my mind, he was born for this. You just don't leave JT at home." Koepka was knocked out of the six automatic qualifiers in the final week. No one would have thought twice about his selection as the PGA Championship winner and a Masters runner-up, except that he's part of Saudi-backed LIV Golf. "It was a pretty easy pick," Johnson said. The other four picks were Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa, both part of the U.S. rout over Europe in 2021 at Whistling Straits, along with Rickie Fowler and Sam Burns, the only Ryder Cup rookie among the six picks. The six qualifiers were Scottie Scheffler, U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, British Open champion Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele. Left off the team were Cameron Young, who has finished in the top 10 in four of the last seven majors and was No. 9 in the Ryder Cup standings; Keegan Bradley (No. 11), a two-time winner this season who has played in two Ryder Cups; and Lucas Glover, one of the hottest players in golf with two victories over the final four weeks.

BASKETBALL

Teams reach KO stage

The Dominican Republic, Australia and Italy advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup. Through play Tuesday, 10 teams have reached the final 16 with six more berths to be determined today. The Dominican Republic finished 3-0 in Group A after a 75-67 victory over Angola. Australia, the Olympic bronze medalist two years ago in Tokyo, defeated Japan 109-89 despite 33 points from American-born Japan center Josh Hawkinson. Australia finished second in Group E behind Germany. Italy took second place in Group A, defeating the Philippines 90-83. The Philippines, the main host country for the World Cup, needed to beat Italy by a lopsided margin to advance. Defending champion Spain, the United States, Canada, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania and Montenegro have also advanced. The U.S. (2-0) finishes group stage play today against Jordan.

Mavs waive center

The Dallas Mavericks waived center JaVale McGee on Tuesday, about a year after signing the free agent to a three-year contract with plans for him to start. McGee started seven of the first nine games, but fell out of the rotation about a month into the season and played sparingly the rest of the way. McGee averaged 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 42 games last season. The 35-year-old has career averages of 7.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. McGee is a three-time NBA champion, winning twice with Golden State as a backup before starting 68 regular-season games for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019-20. He didn't play in the NBA Finals when LA beat Miami in the playoff bubble.

BASEBALL

Former MVP released

Third baseman Josh Donaldson's unproductive two seasons with the New York Yankees ended Tuesday when the former American League MVP was released. The 37-year-old hit .207 with 25 home runs and 77 RBI over 165 games in two seasons since he was acquired from Minnesota in March 2022 along with infielder/outfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt for catcher Gary Sanchez and infielder Gio Urshela. "Coming out of the lockout, I think might have been a little bit behind physically last year, and then he had some struggles," Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday. Donaldson hit .142 with 15 RBI this season, playing in just 33 games. Ten of his 15 hits were home runs. In his first season with the Yankees, he batted .222 with 15 home runs and 62 RBI. The three-time All-Star was on the injured list from April 5 to June 2 because of a strained right hamstring, then went back on the IL on July 16 with a strained right calf sustained while running out a grounder. He was moved four days later to the 60-day IL.

Astros' Brantley returns

Michael Brantley returned from the injured list Tuesday by the Houston Astros and played his first major league game in 14 months. The 36-year-old outfielder started in left field and batted sixth against the Boston Red Sox. A five-time All-Star, Brantley last played on June 26 last season and had surgery on Aug. 10. He hit .288 with 5 home runs and 26 RBI in 64 games in the final season of a $32 million, two-year contract, then signed a $12 million, one-year deal. Brantley started a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment on April 23 and played nine games through May 3 but then had an MRI that revealed inflammation. He resumed a rehab assignment on Aug. 15 and hit .348 (8 for 23) for Class AAA Sugar Land with 1 home run and 7 RBI.

FOOTBALL

ACC games in theaters

Atlantic Coast Conference football fans will be able to watch telecasts of their favorite team's road games in local movie theaters under an agreement between cable network ESPN and Theater Sports Network. About 75 games will be shown this season in theaters, with New Year's Six bowl games and the College Football Playoff national championship game, in addition to the ACC games. ACC games that air on ESPN platforms are available for Theater Sports Network distribution in the away team markets or in both home and away markets for neutral-site games. Cost of admission will be determined by the local theaters.