OPINION | RICK FIRES: Springdale ball field renamed in honor of Justin Harp, who volunteered much of his time in helping kids

SPRINGDALE -- The baseball field at the southeast corner of the Tyson Sports Complex appeared immaculate as usual earlier this week with freshly...
OPINION
OPINION | RICK FIRES: Springdale ball field renamed in honor of Justin Harp, who volunteered much of his time in helping kidsby Rick Fires | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Family members gather around a sign, Monday, August 28, 2023 at Tyson Park in Springdale. The Springdale City Council voted to rename Southeast Cal Ripken Ballfield at Tyson Park “Justin Harp Field”. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)
Print Headline: Springdale field renamed for Harp
