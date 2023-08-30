100 years ago

Aug. 30, 1923

FAYETTEVILLE -- Jack Walker, aged 53, who was collector of internal revenue for Arkansas during the Wilson administration, died suddenly this after noon at 3:30 o'clock. News of his death shocked the city as he was up on the streets this morning. Complaining of feeling badly, he went home at noon and death followed within a few hours. Neuralgia of the heart was the cause.

50 years ago

Aug. 30, 1973

Arkansas Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN) representatives distributed to participants in the Goals for Central Arkansas "goals congress" Wednesday at Camelot Inn a nine-page letter to Goals Director Dr. Charles E. Venus critical of the Goals program's organization and objectives. The letter contended that Goals program, which will attempt to establish and work toward specific goals in a dozen areas from education and recreation to economic development, was an effort to "manipulate" people in the four-county Goals area into providing a "mandate" for Little Rock businessmen who were behind the project. Dr. Venus called ACORN's reaction "an unfortunate misunderstanding" and said the only direction given him by the Goals steering committee was to make the program "as wide open as we could possibly get it."

25 years ago

Aug. 30, 1998

The state Department of Human Services has suspended Medicaid payments for the impotency drug Viagra, citing health concerns, but at least five Arkansas physicians say the drug is safe. One says it's "as safe as aspirin." On Aug. 1, the state stopped paying for Viagra for Medicaid patients. Gov. Mike Huckabee said he didn't think Medicaid patients should get an active sex life at taxpayers' expense. Huckabee spokesman Jim Harris says the governor's main concern is safety. "The last thing the governor wanted to do was for the state to, in effect, prescribe a drug that ends up hurting someone's health," Harris said. ... The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette contacted five randomly selected Arkansas physicians about Viagra, and none of them consider Viagra to be dangerous.

10 years ago

Aug. 30, 2013

The Missouri Department of Transportation recently decided to put its 6-mile section of the Bella Vista bypass on hold, and officials have no timeline for when funding will again be available. Dan Salisbury, Missouri assistant district engineer for the southwest district, said Thursday that funding, previously set aside for the bypass, was used to complete the northern portion of Interstate 49 from Pineville, Mo., to Kansas City. "If you go back several years, we have had funding set back for our portion and it just sat there and sat there and Arkansas wasn't ready," Salisbury said. "We simply don't have enough money to do the Bella Vista bypass." The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department has started construction on the bypass. The $150 million two-lane section is planned to stretch from U.S. 71 in north Bentonville to the Missouri state line.