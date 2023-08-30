Plea is guilty in federal firearms case

One of two brothers indicted on federal weapons charges related to an arrest in January near the scene of a fatal shooting pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to one count of possession of an unregistered firearm.

Yahmet McCoy, 20, was arrested Jan. 6 along with his brother, 21-year-old Andre McCoy, near the scene of the shooting that claimed the life of 20-year-old Kevin Rauls of Little Rock. When they were arrested, according to court records, Yahmet McCoy was found to be in possession of a short-barrel rifle and Andre McCoy had an AR-style pistol fitted with a drop-in auto sear, which converted the weapon to shoot fully automatic. The two were indicted by a federal grand jury in April.

Noting that McCoy's case is relatively new on the federal docket and no plea agreement had been put into place, Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. questioned him closely to ensure that entering a plea was what the defendant wished to do. McCoy answered a series of questions from Marshall confirming that he wished to plead to the charge and that he fully understood what he was pleading to.

McCoy is facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison on the charge as well as a maximum term of three years on supervised release.

"It's too soon to know what your sentence will be," Marshall said. "The reason I know is because it's up to me and I haven't made a decision on that yet. I don't know enough about you yet."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Reese Lancaster told Marshall that on Jan. 6, Little Rock police, responding to a report of a shooting at 9400 Stagecoach Road, saw a Black male wearing a balaclava-style ski mask duck into a white Chevrolet Equinox parked in front of an apartment complex near the crime scene. Reese said the detective who initially saw the man was in an unmarked vehicle and didn't have protective gear with him so he requested that two other patrol officers contact the individual.

As police arrived to check out the vehicle, Lancaster said, they spotted a rifle bolt carrier, an AK-47 style pistol and ammunition magazines as well as suspected marijuana inside the vehicle. As police began to canvas the area looking for the owner of the vehicle, Lancaster said, they saw three men walking toward it and saw one man, identified as Jamal Jones, walk up and unlock it. After detaining Jones, Lancaster said, police found a Glock pistol in his bag.

The other two men, he said, were the McCoy brothers.

"Yahmet McCoy advised he was also armed and put his backpack on the ground," Lancaster said.

A search of McCoy's backpack turned up an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 multi-caliber rifle that had been modified to a short barrel rifle with stock and that was not registered with the appropriate federal agency, Lancaster said.

After Marshall questioned McCoy about the rifle, McCoy pleaded guilty to the charge.

After accepting McCoy's plea, Marshall ordered him remanded back into federal custody to await sentencing. According to the court calendar, McCoy is scheduled to return for sentencing on Jan. 9, 2024, at 9 a.m.