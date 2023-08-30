Benton County prosecutors seeking to revoke registered sex offender Oesterle’s bond because of possession of cell phone with social media accounts





BENTONVILLE -- Benton County prosecutors are seeking to revoke the bond for a former school administrator who is a Level 3 sex offender after he was found with a cell phone with two social media accounts on it.

Mark Oesterle, 50, of Elm Springs is charged with 24 counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration and reporting requirements. The charges stem from Oesterle's failure to register social media accounts. He's accused of failing to report the accounts to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

He was in court Wednesday for his arraignment in the case.

Oesterle was arrested in June and later released on $575,000 bond from the Benton County Jail.

He was ordered not to access any social media accounts as condition of the bond, according to court documents.

Mike Diehl, a probation/parole officer, reported Oesterle was found Aug. 11 in possession of a cell phone with two social media accounts -- SnapChat and TextNow, according to court documents.

Prosecutors want Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren to revoke the bond or place additional conditions on Oesterle's release status.

Karren scheduled a hearing on the request for Sept. 13.

Oesterle pleaded not guilty to the charges. A omnibus hearing is set for Dec. 13.

Karren previously ordered Oesterle to not have contact with any minors except his biological children. He also prohibited Oesterle from traveling outside the United States and ordered Oesterle to give his passport to the Sheriff's Office.

Oesterle told the judge at Wednesday hearing he gave his passport to a detective with the Sheriff's Office.

Oesterle was assistant principal at Springdale's Har-Ber High School in 2014-15 and and assistant principal at Springdale's Tyson School of Innovation in 2015-16. The Fayetteville School District hired him in 2016 as its director of federal programs and English language learner programs; he was promoted to director of secondary education in 2017 and stayed in that position until he resigned in March 2019.

Oesterle was accused of touching the breasts of teen girls in 2015, during his time as an assistant principal in Springdale, according to court documents. The allegations didn't become public until 2019.

He pleaded guilty in 2021 to one count of second-degree sexual assault that involved three victims. He was sentenced to 72 months of probation and required to register as a sex offender.

Oesterle is also facing charges in Washington County.

He's charged with being a registered sex offender on a school campus. He's free on $100,000 bond.

Between April 3 and April 17 Oesterle is accused of knowingly entering the campus of Har-Ber High School in Springdale, according to court documents.

He is also accused of being on the campus of Central Junior High School in Springdale on Feb. 9 and on the Har-Ber campus Feb. 12, according to court documents. Investigators obtained video from both schools showing Oesterle in school buildings without an escort, according to court documents.



