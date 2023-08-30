Sanders adds three to Cyber Response Board

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday announced three appointments to the Arkansas Cyber Response Board.

The Arkansas Cyber Response Board was formed under Act 846 of 2023 to administer the Arkansas Self-Funded Cyber Response Program to provide coverage for cybersecurity incidents, risks, damages, or losses caused by a cyberattack that are committed against a participating governmental entity, according to the governor’s office. Sanders signed Act 846 on April 13.

The board will be chaired by Insurance Commissioner Alan McClain.

The governor appointed Chris Villines of Benton to the board with a term expiring Aug. 30, 2029; Mark Hayes of Little Rock with a term expiring Aug. 30, 2029; and Jordan Powell of Little Rock to the board with a term expiring Aug. 30, 2029, according to the governor’s office.

Villines is executive director of the Association of Arkansas Counties. Hayes is executive director of the Arkansas Municipal League. Powell is director of public affairs in the governor’s office.