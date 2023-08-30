Senate president pro tempore appoints retired financial advisor from Bentonville to ESG Oversight Committee

Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester has appointed retired financial advisor Mike Frost of Bentonville to a new five-member state committee tasked with identifying financial service providers that discriminate based on environmental, social justice or governance-related factors, Hester said this week.

Hester, R-Cave Springs, said he appointed Frost to the ESG Oversight Committee because “Mike Frost is a man of high character with a deep understanding of finance and investments.

“I know Mike will put in the work to understand the complexities of ESG and do right by all stakeholders,” Hester said in a written statement.

The ESG Oversight Committee was created as part of Act 411 that became effective Aug. 1. Along with the Senate president pro tempore, the governor, House speaker and attorney general are each responsible for appointing a member to the panel.

Earlier this month, Republican Attorney General Tim Griffin announced his appointment of Steve Cook, a former chief legal counsel of the state Senate, to serve on the committee, and House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dordo, announced his appointment of John Sinclair of El Dorado, owner of Lycus Ltd. LLC, to the committee. Lycus Ltd. LLC is a business that manufactures ultralight light absorbers for use in plastics, coatings and other products, according to the company’s website.

The state treasurer also is a member of the ESG Oversight Committee.

On Aug. 3, Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed then-state Department of. Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther to serve as state treasurer until 2025. The appointment came after the July 26 death of then-Republican state Treasurer Mark Lowery, who was elected to the post in November. Voters will select a state treasurer in the 2024 elections to serve the final two years of Lowery’s four-year term.

Sanders hasn’t announced her appointment to the ESG Oversight Committee.

Within 90 days of the appointments to the committee under Act 411, the ESG Oversight Committee is required to prepare and provide to each public entity a list of financial service providers that discriminate against energy, fossil fuel, firearms or ammunition companies or otherwise refuse to deal based on environmental, social justice and other governance-related factors. Upon furnishing that list, the committee shall expire automatically.

The governor may re-establish the committee at any time by notifying the Senate president pro tempore, speaker of the House, attorney general and the state treasurer if the governor believes that a financial services provider has begun or ceased to discriminate against energy, fossil fuel, firearms or ammunition companies or otherwise refuse to deal based on environmental, social justice and other governance-related factors under Act 411.

Under Act 411, the state treasurer must maintain the list as determined by the ESG Oversight Committee on the state treasurer’s website.

The state treasurer also is required under the law to divest the state of all direct or indirect holdings with a financial services provider included on the list published on the state treasurer’s website, and state and local governments will be required to divest themselves of direct or indirect holdings with a financial services provider included on the list on the state treasurer’s website.