Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Kyle Tripp, 27, of 15717 Little Beaver Lane in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with sexual assault. Tripp was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Paul Barron, 36, of 13915 Hogeye Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Barron was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Michael Miller, 26, of 718 W. Van Gogh Place in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Miller was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Daniel Goodman, 33, of 11765 Elk Ridge Road in Elkins, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Goodman was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Eduardo Cedillo, 25, of 2762 N. Gregg Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Cedillo was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.

Tamara Mosier, 36, of 14489 W. Blackburn Road in Lowell, was arrested Monday in connection with arson. Mosier was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.