Springdale’s Back to School Rally set for Sept. 13 at Arvest Ballpark





SPRINGDALE -- The first 10,000 students, staff members and family members affiliated with the Springdale School District will be admitted free to Arvest Ballpark for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals game Sept. 13.

The district's 2023 Back to School Rally will be held at the stadium that night as the Naturals play the Arkansas Travelers. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the game begins at 7:05 p.m., according to a district news release.

The event will feature interactive and informative booths; free train rides and playground access; spirit performances by district band, choir, cheer and dance teams; on-field recognitions and more, according to the release.

Complimentary parking is available for attendees using the phrase "Springdale Schools Rally."

One clear, unopened water bottle per person will be allowed in the ballpark. No other outside food or beverages are permitted, the release states.



