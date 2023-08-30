Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Magnolia’s Chevis Johnson

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:04 p.m.
2026 LB Chevis Johnson. (Credit: Jon Ed Rowe)

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Magnolia’s Chevis Johnson. 

Class: 2026

Position: Linebacker  

Size: 6-0, 205 pounds 

Stats: In four games as a freshman, he recorded 18 tackles. He had 11 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss last week in a win over Nashville.

Coach Mark King: 

“He has a knack for the ball. Last year as a freshman, we moved him up. He started against [Little Rock] Parkview and led us in tackles and played the rest of the year for us as a varsity player. He’s very, very physical. He played between the tackles as well as anyone I’ve ever had. He flies around and delivers a thump when he gets there. His ceiling is so high. There’s no doubt in my mind he can play D-I football. He’s smart, he knows the game, he studies the game. He’s all over the field. He’s been that way since I’ve been here even in junior high. I think he’ll probably grow another inch or two. He might end up being 6-2 and somewhere around 225 to 240 [pounds] and carry the weight.”



ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT