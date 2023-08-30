UNDER THE RADAR: Magnolia’s Chevis Johnson

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Magnolia’s Chevis Johnson.

Class: 2026

Position: Linebacker

Size: 6-0, 205 pounds

Stats: In four games as a freshman, he recorded 18 tackles. He had 11 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss last week in a win over Nashville.

Coach Mark King:

“He has a knack for the ball. Last year as a freshman, we moved him up. He started against [Little Rock] Parkview and led us in tackles and played the rest of the year for us as a varsity player. He’s very, very physical. He played between the tackles as well as anyone I’ve ever had. He flies around and delivers a thump when he gets there. His ceiling is so high. There’s no doubt in my mind he can play D-I football. He’s smart, he knows the game, he studies the game. He’s all over the field. He’s been that way since I’ve been here even in junior high. I think he’ll probably grow another inch or two. He might end up being 6-2 and somewhere around 225 to 240 [pounds] and carry the weight.”







