WHSD receives check from state

Auditor of State Dennis Milligan's office delivered more than $2,600 to the White Hall School District recently.

The funds came from the Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt, the state's unclaimed property program administered by the auditor's office, according to a news release.

"The White Hall School District filed their claim for $2,696.23 with our office and we were happy to hand-deliver them a check last month," Milligan said in the release. "This is money that belongs to the district and will help it continue to serve its students."

In August, Milligan focused his outreach efforts on school districts that have unclaimed property in the Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt.

Unclaimed property can be any number of financial items, such as insurance premium overpayments, book club refunds, unreimbursed utility deposits, uncashed checks, etc. Anyone could have unclaimed property, including individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations or heirs of a deceased family member.

When owners abandon an account – through a move or a death, for instance – and the holder of the property cannot locate the owner, the money or properties are submitted to the Auditor of State's office. The auditor's office is required to return unclaimed property back to citizens, according to the release.

"Since I took office on Jan. 10, we've returned more than $16 million to citizens through the Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt," Milligan said.

People or organizations can see if they have unclaimed property in Arkansas by visiting https://claimitar.com/.

Details: https://auditor.ar.gov/.