The world in brief: Poland OKs nine for contentious panel

Poland OKs nine for contentious panel

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland's lawmakers on Wednesday confirmed candidates for the contentious commission for examining Russian influence in the country which is believed to be targeting the opposition and its popular leader, Donald Tusk, ahead of the Oct. 15 parliamentary elections.

The commission was established by a law proposed by the governing nationalist Law and Justice party to check whether between 2007 and 2022 politicians have made decisions under Russia's influence that could threaten Poland's security.

All nine candidates were named by Law and Justice. The opposition did not participate in the process, nor in the vote in the lower house. In separate votes, the candidates were confirmed by the ruling party lawmakers, who control a narrow majority in the house.

In the coming elections, Law and Justice, which has governed since 2015, will seek an unprecedented third term of power while facing-off with Tusk and his Civic Coalition of centrist opposition parties.

Critics say the commission would have unconstitutional powers, including the capacity to exclude officials from public life for a decade. It was not immediately clear where it would hold its first session.

The EU launched legal action against member country Poland in June over the contentious law and has warned of further steps. It was also criticized by the United States.

U.K. to make offenders attend hearings

LONDON -- The British government said Wednesday it will change the law to force serious criminals to attend their sentencing hearings, after an outcry from the families of murder victims.

The move follows widespread anger at the refusal of nurse Lucy Letby to come to court this month to be sentenced for the murder of seven infants and the attempted murder of six others.

That meant the killer did not have to hear anguished victims' statements from the babies' families, or listen as judge James Gross imposed a sentence of life without parole, saying Letby had acted with "deep malevolence bordering on sadism."

Currently, offenders can be found in contempt of court if they refuse to attend, but they can't be forced to come. The government said it will change the law to make clear that custody officers can use "reasonable force" to make them comply. Those who refuse will face up to two additional years in prison.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the government would introduce the legislation this autumn. The main opposition Labor Party has said it will support the change.

Briton guilty for stabbing of American

LONDON -- A former U.K. intelligence worker accused of stabbing an American woman stationed at Britain's cyberespionage agency pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted murder.

Joshua Bowles, 29, admitted attacking the victim on March 9 in the western England town of Cheltenham, home to the electronic spy agency GCHQ.

He punched and stabbed the woman as she left a recreation center about 3 miles from GCHQ headquarters after playing netball. The victim was treated in a hospital for multiple stab wounds.

Bowles also pleaded guilty to assaulting a man who tried to intervene.

Prosecutors said Bowles worked at GCHQ until late 2022 and in early 2023 began researching the victim online. They said the victim, who was identified in court only by the number 99230, was a United States government employee stationed at GCHQ. British media reported that she works for the National Security Agency.

"The defendant has selected the victim because he believed she is a worker for GCHQ and holds views on the work he believes they conduct," prosecutor Kathryn Selby said at an earlier hearing. "He attacked the victim because, in his mind, she represents the state."

Central Criminal Court Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb said she hoped to sentence Bowles before the end of October.

Germany makes step to curb migrants

BERLIN -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz's cabinet on Wednesday classified Moldova and Georgia as so-called "safe countries of origin" meaning asylum seekers from there can be rejected and deported faster than in the past.

The move, once parliament has approved the new regulation, is a further step in efforts to curb migration to Germany as the country struggles to house and integrate more than 1 million refugees who fled the war from Ukraine last year. Different from others fleeing to Germany, Ukrainians do not need to apply for asylum but get a right of residency immediately.

In addition to Ukrainian war refugees, more than 188,000 people applied for asylum in Germany this year. Among those, 6,612 applications came from Georgians and 1,910 came from Moldovans during the period from January to July. However, the approval rate for asylum pleas from Georgians and Moldovans stands currently only 0.15%, the German interior ministry said.

Despite the new regulations, Georgians and Moldovans will be able to continue to apply for asylum, but their chances of approval will be close to non-existent now.



