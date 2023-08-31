2 UH-60s sent to fight fires in Louisiana

Two helicopter crews from the Arkansas National Guard have been dispatched to Louisiana to help that state as it combats wildfires, officials announced Wednesday.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders ordered two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, along with crew and support equipment from the 77th Theater Aviation Brigade to active duty to help the Louisiana National Guard's wildfire efforts.

The Louisiana National Guard requested assistance through an Emergency Management Assistance Compact it has with Arkansas.

In addition to the two helicopters and their eight crew members, they will be joined by two Bambi Buckets to transport water, two Humvees and one ground maintenance team consisting of four personnel.

The crews, who were requested to operate in Louisiana until Sept. 5, departed Camp Joseph T. Robinson in North Little Rock at noon on Wednesday. They will operate out of the Alexandria Esler Regional Airport, located northwest of Baton Rouge.

Conditions on the ground will dictate if the guard members will stay beyond Sept. 5.