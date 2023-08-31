4-star lineman picks Arkansas

Kai Greer, a 4-star offensive lineman, verbally committed to University of Arkansas on Wednesday night after previously being committed to Stanford. Greer announced earlier Wednesday he was no longer committed to the Cardinal.

Greer, 6-6 and 285 pounds, of Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge, also had scholarship offers from Penn State, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Missouri, Boston College and other programs.

He visited Fayetteville in April and was able to attend a spring practice.

“What really caught my attention — and this isn’t even something they said — was something they showed,” Greer said of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy after his visit. “They said they weren’t going to tell me how well I belong here, they’re going to show me how well I belong here.” Rivals rates Greer as a 4-star recruit and the No. 27 interior offensive lineman in his class, while the other major recruiting services rate him a 3-star prospect.

He officially visited Stanford and Texas A&M. He was to officially visit Arkansas on June 23-25, but he committed to Stanford on June 13.

Greer has a 3.65 grade-point average and is considering material science as a major in college. He lived in Tulsa for about eight years.

He’s the 19th commitment and the third offensive lineman to pledge to the Razorbacks in the 2024 class. On3.com rated Arkansas’ class No. 20 nationally prior to Greer’s pledge.