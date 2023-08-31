The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF August 31, 2023

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-22-179. Antonio Holliman v. State of Arkansas, from Arkansas County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed as modified; motion to withdraw granted. Thyer and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-23-112. Skeeter Swanson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Logan County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-22-252. Gina Bettis v. Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., AKA Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC; and Evan Connolly Bettis and Megan Marie Bettis, Trustees of the Victor L. Bettis Living Trust, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fourth Division. Reversed and remanded. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.

CV-22-497. Ashton Place Health and Rehab, LLC v. Joyce Russell, as Special Administratrix of the Estate of June Marie Pelham, Deceased, and on Behalf of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of June Marie Pelham, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Greenwood District. Affirmed. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-22-712. Jazmin Waldon v. Freddie Youngblood, Arkansas Department of Human Services, and Minor Child, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Barrett and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

E-22-601. Herman Hampton v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, and Uncle Charlie's Auto, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-22-652. Martez Jarrett v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Affirmed. Virden and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-22-700. Richard Block v. State of Arkansas, from Drew County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-22-499. Jose Hinojosa v. Trexis Insurance Corporation, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Thyer, J., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-22-401. Big Daddy Bail Bonding, Inc. v. State of Arkansas, from Jackson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-23-69. Jacob Townsend v. State of Arkansas, from Hempstead County Circuit Court. Reversed and dismissed. Gladwin and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CV-22-624. Marc Weinberg d/b/a W&W Roofing v. Madelin Pajas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Dismissed without prejudice. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.