Catamounts look to get off the FBS snide

Catamounts, basically cougars, are something to be feared.

In a news conference this week, Western Carolina Coach Kerwin Bell showed no fear for his Catamounts when they come to The Rock to play Arkansas on Saturday.

He said they have the skill level to compete.

"We are going to try to win the game," he said.

What did you think he was going to say, this is the one game we play every year that finances our entire program and we are just happy to get the money?

The Catamounts play in the Southern Conference, a solid league in the FCS, although someone might need to let Bell, a former University of Florida quarterback, know that Western Carolina is 0-61 against FBS teams, including 0-20 against SEC teams.

The last time the Catamounts made the playoffs was 40 years ago (it was called I-AA back then), although they did make the final.

Since then they have had more losing seasons than winning ones, although according to their official website, the 1995 season must have been something to behold as they went 10-9-1, logging all 20 games in just three months.

However, in their big money game last season against Georgia Tech, they lost 35-17. But the Yellowjackets lost seven games last season.

They return 14 starters and it would have been 15, but defensive lineman Micah Nelson had to have knee surgery two weeks ago.

He was one of eight Catamounts named to the preseason All-Southern Conference team.

More importantly, the players organized themselves this summer and spent countless hours working out on their own from the time spring practice ended until they reported to camp on Aug. 1.

Western Carolina is in Cullowhee, N.C., in the Great Smoky Mountains, about 45 miles from beautiful Asheville, N.C., but closer to Cashiers, Silva and Dillsboro.

Among its distinguished alumni are pro wrestlers Ric Savage and Percy Watson, and former NBA veteran Kevin Martin.

A Jason Bond also graduated from Western Carolina, but he's not related to James Bond.

As for football, Bell tried to act impressed with Arkansas' size and tried to make it sound like boys against toys, but that was probably just an act.

Most likely the Catamounts will come out testing Arkansas' secondary -- like everyone did last season.

Bell prefers a strong passing game. Last season, of Western Carolina's 5,339 yards of total offense, 3,312 came through the air.

They were very balanced last season, scoring 351 points and allowing 351 points.

Sophomore running back Desmond Reid isn't very big at 5-8 and 170 pounds, but he's quick and very fast, running the 40-yard dash in 4.3 seconds.

Their biggest weakness last season was turnovers with 37, including 20 interceptions.

One thing that seems obvious is they are going to play hard on every down and fight for every inch.

Who would have thought Appalachian State would beat mighty Texas A&M last season (if Jimbo Fisher doesn't send up 10 prayers a day for his contract, he should).

Of course, the Mountaineers are an FBS team and play in the Sun Belt Conference, which is a very solid football league these days.

There is another thing that seems certain, the Arkansas Razorbacks will not be taking Western Carolina lightly and looking ahead to Kent State at Fayetteville the next Saturday.

That's not in Sam Pittman's DNA. He knows the role of underdog all too well and will be on full alert.

There's about 13,000 tickets remaining and if you are like most of the football-loving country, you are ready for a game and you don't care who the Razorbacks are playing, or where.