Category 3 storm hits Florida





PERRY, Fla. -- Hurricane Idalia tore into Florida at the speed of a fast-moving train Wednesday, splitting trees in half, ripping roofs off hotels and turning small cars into boats before sweeping into Georgia as a still-powerful storm that flooded roadways and sent residents running for higher ground.

Three people died in traffic accidents that police linked to the harsh conditions. Rescuers pulled scores of people from homes that were taking on water.

"All hell broke loose," said Belond Thomas of Perry, a mill town located just inland from the Big Bend region where Idalia came ashore.

Thomas fled with her family and some friends to a motel, thinking it would be safer than riding out the storm at home. But as Idalia's eye passed over about 8:30 a.m., a loud whistling noise pierced the air and the high winds ripped the building's roof off, sending debris down on her pregnant daughter, who was lying in bed. She was not injured.

"It was frightening," Thomas said. "Things were just going so fast. ... Everything was spinning."

After coming ashore, Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach at 7:45 a.m. as a high-end Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 125 mph. It had weakened to a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph by late Wednesday afternoon.

"It came through -- the whole ocean," said Donna Knight, a clammer in Cedar Key, Fla., a conglomeration of tiny islands connected by bridges that juts 3 miles into the Gulf of Mexico.

Knight described a night of howling winds, frightening bangs and flying debris. A Category 3 hurricane has winds between 111-129 mph.

"We should have gotten off the island," she said.

As the eye moved inland, high winds shredded signs, blew off roofs, sent sheet metal flying and snapped tall trees. One person was killed in Georgia and two died in Florida, one in Pasco County, where a motorist collided with a tree, and the other in Gainesville, where the driver veered into a ditch. In both cases, the Florida Highway Patrol reported that stormy conditions had contributed to the crashes.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that while Idalia had knocked out power for 250,000 residents, the road conditions in the state were "probably better than what I would have thought."

The storm brought strong winds to Savannah, Ga., on Wednesday evening as it made its way toward the Carolinas. It was forecast to pass over Charleston, S.C., early this morning before turning east and heading out to the Atlantic Ocean.

Idalia spawned a tornado that briefly touched down in the Charleston suburb of Goose Creek, the National Weather Service said. The winds sent a car flying and flipped it over, according to authorities and eyewitness video. Two people received minor injuries.

Along South Carolina's coast, North Myrtle Beach, Garden City, and Edisto Island all reported ocean water flowing over sand dunes and spilling onto beachfront streets Wednesday evening. In Charleston, water flowed onto oceanfront streets as the tide, enhanced by a rare supermoon, continued to rise.

IAN'S SHADOW

Unlike last year's Hurricane Ian, which hit the heavily populated Fort Myers area, leaving 149 dead in the state and more than $112 billion in damage, Idalia blew into a very lightly inhabited area known as Florida's "nature coast," one of the state's most rural regions that lies far from crowded metropolises or busy tourist areas and features millions of acres of undeveloped land.

That doesn't mean that it didn't do major damage. Rushing water covered streets near the coast, unmoored small boats and nearly a half-million customers in Florida and Georgia lost power. In Perry, the wind blew out store windows, tore siding off buildings and overturned a gas station canopy. Heavy rains partially flooded Interstate 275 in Tampa, and wind toppled power lines onto the northbound side of Interstate 75 just south of Valdosta, Ga.

Less than 20 miles south of where Idalia made landfall, businesses, boat docks and homes in Steinhatchee, Fla., were swallowed up by water surging in from Deadman's Bay. Police officers blocked traffic into the coastal community of more than 500 residents known for fishing and foresting industries.

State officials, 5,500 National Guard troops and other rescuers were in search-and-recovery mode, inspecting bridges, clearing toppled trees and looking for anyone in distress.

Because of the remoteness of the Big Bend area, search teams may need more time to complete their work compared with past hurricanes in more urban areas, said Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Department of Emergency Management.

"You may have two houses on a 5-mile road, so it's going to take some time," Guthrie said.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee called Idalia "an unprecedented event" since no major hurricanes on record have ever passed through the bay abutting the Big Bend.

'PRETTY GNARLY'

RJ Wright stayed behind so he could check on elderly neighbors. He hunkered down with friends in a motel and when it was safe, walked outside into chest-high water. It could have been a lot worse for the island, which juts into the Gulf, since it didn't take a direct hit, he said.

"It got pretty gnarly for awhile, but it was nothing compared to some of the other storms," Wright said.

The system remained a hurricane as it crossed into Georgia with top winds of 90 mph, after drenching Florida mostly to the east of Tallahassee, Florida's capital.

In Tallahassee, the power went out well before the center of the storm arrived, but the city avoided a direct hit. A giant oak tree next to the governor's mansion split in half, covering the yard with debris.

In Valdosta, Idalia's fierce winds uprooted trees and sent rain flying sideways. Jonathon Wick said he didn't take the approaching hurricane seriously until Wednesday morning, when he awoke to howling winds outside his home. After rescuing his young nephews from a trampoline in their back yard where the water rose to his knees, he brought them to his car and was climbing into the driver's seat when a tree toppled right in front of the vehicle.

"If that tree would have fell on the car, I would be dead," said Wick, who ended up getting rescued by another family member.

One man was killed in Valdosta when a tree fell on him as he was trying to clear another tree out of the road Wednesday, said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk. Two others, including a sheriff's deputy, were injured when the tree fell, Paulk said.

Idalia grew into a Category 2 system on Tuesday and then a Category 3 storm on Wednesday before peaking as a Category 4 hurricane.

At 11 p.m. EDT Wednesday, Idalia was about 15 miles north-northwest of Charleston, the National Hurricane Center said. It was moving northeast at 21 mph.

More than 30,000 utility workers in Florida were gathering to make repairs as quickly as possible in the hurricane's wake. Airports in the region, including Tampa International Airport, planned to restart commercial operations by today. By midday Wednesday, more than 900 flights had been canceled in Florida and Georgia, according to tracking service FlightAware. Boeing announced that it would pause production in North Charleston, where it builds the twin-aisle 787 Dreamliner airplane.

Officials in Bermuda warned that Idalia could hit the island early next week as a tropical storm. Bermuda on Wednesday was being lashed by the outer bands of Hurricane Franklin, a Category 2 storm that was on track to pass near the island in the north Atlantic Ocean.

ARKANSANS PITCH IN

On Tuesday, the Arkansas Electric Cooperative announced that it was dispatching 60 line workers with equipment ahead of the storm's landfall. Gathered from across the state, the crews are staged in Enterprise, Ala., with 25 utility trucks.

"The first thing [this] morning they will arrive at Tri-County Electric Cooperative of Madison, Fla., to commence assisting with power restoration efforts," said Cooperative spokesperson Rob Roedel in an email.

Madison is located more than 60 miles east of Tallahassee and just under 15 miles from the Georgia-Florida state line. As of early Wednesday afternoon, an outage map for the Tri-County Electric Cooperative showed almost 20,000 customers without power, including 7,000 in the area surrounding Madison.

Entergy, which covers much of Arkansas, had dispatched 100 baseload contractors -- not full-time employees -- to help in the response.

However, they never arrived on the scene, for good reason.

"We found out this morning that the damage wasn't as severe as the impacted utilities had planned for, so they sent the 100 contractors back," said Entergy spokesman Matt Ramsey.

Arkansas chapters of the American Red Cross are also contributing people to the effort.

As of Tuesday, two members of the Northwest Arkansas chapter were sent to Florida.

"Our teams are there to help as Hurricane Idalia makes landfall," said Lori Arnold-Ellis, executive director for the American Red Cross Greater Arkansas, in a news release. "We are grateful to the volunteers who are willing to leave home and help those affected by disasters in communities around the country. If anyone would like to join our teams for future disaster response efforts, we ask them to sign up today. The majority of our workforce -- 90% -- is made up of volunteers and we simply could not do what we do without them."

Cindy Fuller, spokesperson for the Arkansas-Oklahoma Division of the Salvation Army, said it had an incident management response team on standby waiting to hear from the Florida, Georgia and Carolina divisions on whether it was needed.

WHITE HOUSE RESPONSE

President Joe Biden warned Wednesday that Hurricane Idalia was "still very dangerous" even though the storm had weakened.

Biden said he had spoken to the governors of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, all states affected by Idalia. He received his second briefing in as many days from Deanne Criswell, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and directed her to spend today with DeSantis to start assessing the hurricane damage and the needs there.

DeSantis, who is a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, and Biden have clashed in recent months over the socially conservative governor's policies, as politicians from opposing parties will do. But Biden said there was no trace of politics in his storm-related conversations with the governor.

"I know that sounds strange," Biden said, noting how partisan politics have become. He recalled accompanying DeSantis in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the last major storm to wallop Florida.

"I think he trusts my judgment and my desire to help and I trust him to be able to suggest that this is not about politics," the president said. "This is about taking care of the people of the state."

Information for this article was contributed by Darlene Superville, Terry Spencer, Mike Schneider, Curt Anderson, Laura Bargfeld, Chris O'Meara, David Fischer, Russ Bynum, Jeff Amy, Jeff Martin, Lisa J. Adams Wagner, Jeffrey Collins, Kathy McCormack, Christopher Megerian, Julie Walker and David Koenig of The Associated Press; by Patricia Mazzei and Thomas Fuller of The New York Times; and by Daniel McFadin of The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

People kayak past an abandon vehicle in the intersection of Boca Ciega Drive and Pasadena Avenue Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 in St. Pete Beach, Fla., Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday in Florida as a Category 3 storm and unleashed devastation along a wide stretch of the Gulf Coast, submerging homes and vehicles, turning streets into rivers, unmooring small boats and downing power lines in an area that has never before received such a pummeling. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)



Zeke Pierce rides his paddle board down the middle of a flooded Bayshore Blvd in downtown in Tampa, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Hurricane Idalia steamed toward Floridas Big Bend region Wednesday morning, threatening deadly storm surges and destructive winds in an area not accustomed to such pummeling. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)



This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, left behind by Hurricane Idalia. (AP Photo/Daniel Kozin)



Toppled trees are seen Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Perry, Fla., after Hurricane Idalia made landfall. (AP Photo/John Raoux)



Rescue workers with Tidewater Disaster Response wade through a tidal surge on SW 358 Highway while looking for people in need of help after the Steinhatchee River flooded on Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023, in Steinhatchee, Fla., following the arrival of Hurricane Idalia. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)



A small plane lies upside down on the tarmac at Perry-Foley Airport, following the passage of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Perry, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)









A tree service employee (left) photographs a tree that fell across the road onto a parked car in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia on Wednesday in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP/Phil Sears)







Parkgoers gather at Cinderella Castle as bands of rain from Hurricane Idalia move through the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World on Wednesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. All four of Disney’s Florida theme parks operated with normal hours as Idalia’s main impact was further north in the Big Bend area of the state. Video at arkansasonline.com/831Idalia/. (AP/Orlando Sentinel/Joe Burbank)







Flood waters pushed by Hurricane Idalia pour over the sea wall along Old Tampa Bay as paddle boarder Zeke Pierce, of Tampa, rides Wednesday in Tampa, Fla. (AP/Chris O’Meara)







Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference Wednesday in Perry, Fla., in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia. (AP/John Raoux)







President Joe Biden delivers remarks on recovery efforts for the Maui wildfires and the response to Hurricane Idalia, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Wednesday in Washington. (AP/Evan Vucci)











Gallery: Hurricane Idalia 83123







