Coach praises Hogs’ newest O-line pledge, Kennedy’s coaching

Offensive line coach Britt Leggett isn’t shy about giving glowing reviews of Kai Greer, Arkansas’ newest offensive lineman commitment, and Razorbacks offensive line coach Cody Kennedy.

Greer, 6-6 and 285 pounds, of Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge, picked Arkansas over offers from Stanford, Penn State, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Missouri, Boston College and other programs on Wednesday.

Leggett, who’s been coaching for 15 years, said the former Stanford commitment didn’t play the sport until his freshman year.

“He’s probably one of the most explosive kids I’ve had coming off the ball since I’ve been coaching,” Leggett said. “The kid is very physical, wants to be physical, wants to get after people. He has a very nasty streak about him. We got a kid when we first got him on the Ridge where he had never played football before.

“He went from not knowing how to get into his stance to being a Power 5 player. It’s been awesome to see him grow as a player, but where he’s come from to now, it’s unbelievable what he’s become. Arkansas is getting a really good player. They’re getting a kid who I think can play multiple positions when he gets to the next level where he can play guard, tackle.”

Greer, who lived in Tulsa for about eight years prior to moving to North Carolina, made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville in April and attended a spring practice.

He officially visited Stanford and Texas A&M in June and had visits planned to Ole Miss and Arkansas, but canceled after pledging to the Cardinal on June 13.

Leggett said Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman and Kennedy helped change Greer’s mind.

“I think at the end of the day, he felt like with Coach Kennedy and Coach Pittman, he really trusted those guys,” Greer said. “They’ve been talking to me and our head coach and talking to Kai for the longest. I’ve been on the phone with him and Coach Kennedy. They’ve been doing a great job recruiting him and the family trusts [Kennedy] and they like him a lot. I thought they did as a good of a job as anyone who had offered him as far as recruiting him.”

Rivals rates him a 4-star recruit and the nation’s No. 27 interior offensive lineman in the 2024 class. The other major recruiting services rate him a 3-star prospect.

Leggett, who admits to being a tough grader of his offensive linemen, said Greer graded at 87%, had 40 knockdown and 25 pancake blocks as a junior. In the first two games of this season, he has graded at 88% and has 15 knockdown blocks while not allowing a sack.

Leggett believes under Kennedy’s tutelage, Greer will blossom in Fayetteville.

“I’ll say this much, I’m glad he’s going somewhere he can get developed,” Leggett said. “That was one of my selling points with the family. I thought they could do the best job of developing him. Coach Pittman’s resume speaks for itself, but I think Coach Kennedy is one of the top O-line coaches in the country.

“I’m very satisfied with him going there. I think he’s going to learn a lot and be able to develop into a very good football player.”



